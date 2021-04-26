Italy’s Draghi unveils ‘epochal’ virus regeneration plan

ROME – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is presenting a 222.1 billion euro ($ 268.6 billion) plan for coronavirus recovery in Parliament on Monday, aiming not only to pull out of the pandemic, but to adopt epoch-making reforms to address long-standing structural problems. were before COVID-19.

Italy has the largest share of the EU, 750 billion euros ($ 907 billion) recovery pots, with 191.5 billion euros ($ 231.6 billion) of its six-year plan funded by EU funds. Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, was placed in the prime minister’s office specifically to make sure the money was not being wasted as Italy has long had one of the worst records in the EU for using available funds.

The plan is heavy on investments to modernize and digitalize Italys economy and bureaucracy and encourage environmentally sustainable development. Both are particularly geared towards the most important tourism industry that Venice thinks of, the Colosseum coastal resorts and Amalfi which make up 13% of Italys gross domestic product and was devastated by pandemic-related closures.

Employment options for women and youth have been prioritized, given that youth unemployment exceeds 30% and Italy has long been ranked at the bottom of the EU in terms of the percentage of women in the labor force. Women accounted for more than half of the 456,000 jobs lost in Italy last year.

Here’s a look at Italys plans, which were announced the same day most of the country began to emerge from its latest coronavirus blockade, with museums and restaurants and bars open for outdoor service.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND EMPLOYMENT

About 27% of the plan is aimed at the digital transformation of the Italian economy and public administration, expanding access to high-speed internet service, especially in schools, and providing incentives for the private sector to digitize.

About € 22.4 billion ($ 27 billion) is aimed at social inclusion investments and programs to increase training and employment opportunities for women and help cities improve access and opportunities for people with disabilities. The goal of both, along with increased day care sites, is to remove barriers that Italian women have traditionally kept at home to care for the young, the elderly, the sick and the disabled.

The plan predicts that the Italian economy, which shrank 8.8% last year, will grow 3.6 percentage points beyond base forecasts in 2026 and that its employment rate will rise 3.2 percentage points.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

The EU has demanded that at least 37% of its funding go to climate-related investments, with some blocs aiming for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Italys plan is directing 40% of the total, or 68.6 billion euros ($ 82.9 billion), into green-related investments and initiatives: increase recycling, adjust public transport systems to favor low-emission vehicles, and reduce losses of water through improvements to waterways.

The plan calls for about 31.4 billion euros ($ 37.9 billion) in transportation infrastructure improvements and the extension of high-speed rail lines across the peninsula, particularly in the under-served south.

EDUCATION AND RESERVATION

Among other things, the plan aims to create an additional 152,000 day care locations for infants and 76,000 for preschool children, addressing a structural shortcoming that has discouraged parents from having children and women from working.

Other destinations for investment in education and research are € 31.9 billion ($ 38.5 billion) to upgrade dilapidated school buildings and upgrade their cables, and reformulate the higher education curriculum to encourage more students to pursue higher degrees. high.

Italy has long been riddled with brain drain, with its brightest students pursuing higher degrees and jobs abroad, and never returning.

HEALTH CARE

The structural weakness of the Italys national health system was in full swing during the pandemic, when hospitals in northern Lombardy were overcrowded and GPs were left largely alone to care for sick patients as Italy became the epicenter of Europe outbreak.

The € 18.5 billion ($ 22.3 billion) investment in healthcare aims to strengthen in particular general medicine and preventive care provided locally, with a strengthening of home care and telemedicine. Digital infrastructure improvements aim to improve data analysis.

REFORMS

The lethargic justice system and heavy bureaucracy have long been accused of discouraging foreign investment, as lawsuits and criminal trials can take years and securing permits to do everything can take just as long.

The reform of the justice system aims to reduce the backlog of court files with temporary employment, while reviewing norms and procedures to further encourage the use of mediation.

Other reforms have focused on modernizing the old and outdated Italys public administration, aiming to increase turnover to hire more young people, digitize systems, simplify permit procedures and increase competition, especially in public services and utilities. .

