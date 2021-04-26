Total declares force majeure in Mozambique LNG after insurgent attacks





PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group Total declared major force in its $ 20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique and confirmed it had withdrawn all staff from the construction site following insurgent attacks last month. Photo Photo: The logo of the French oil giant Total was photographed at a gas station in Bordeaux, France, November 13, 2019. REUTERS / Regis Duvignau / File Photo Dozens of civilians have been killed in Islamic State-linked attacks in Mozambique’s coastal city of Palma, near gas projects worth $ 60 billion aimed at transforming the East African countries’ economies. The violence in March has dealt a blow to plans by Total and rival Exxon Mobil, which also has an LNG project in Mozambique, to turn the country into a major LNG producer to rival Australia, Qatar, Russia and the United States. It also comes as major energy companies reevaluate their approach to LNG, once seen as a fuel of the future because it has lower emissions than coal or oil, but is now under scrutiny in an effort to reduce carbon emissions even deeper. . Considering the evolution of the security situation … Total confirms the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project staff from the Afungi site. This situation leads Total, as the operator of the Mozambique LNG project, to declare force majeure, the company said on Monday. Total, which aimed to produce its first shipment from the project in 2024, suspended work on March 27 after the militant attack. The declaration of force majeure implies a heavier suspension and allows Total to cancel the contractors. Mozambique was considered the next El Dorado LNG thanks to its large, low-cost resource and ideal location to supply major demand centers, said Thomas Adolff of Credit Suisse. But instead it looks more like … Mozambique no longer plays a major role in the 2020s, he added. Carlos Zacarias, chairman of the institute governing energy development in Mozambique, told a news conference that Total would not meet its contractual obligations while force majeure was in place. He added that Total had not abandoned the project. Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said this month that the government will work to restore peace. The LNG project includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields in the Offshore Zone 1 concession and the construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a capacity of 13.12 million tonnes per year (MTA). Total secured a $ 14.9 billion funding package in July to fund its expansion. On Monday the company said it had agreements from lenders to stop debt withdrawal. She also said it was too early to provide an updated project plan, although there was speculation among some contractors that the delay could last at least a year. Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White in Paris, Manuel Mucari in Maputo, Alex Winning and Emma Rumney in Johannesburg Written by Dmitry Zhdannikov Edited by David Goodman, Edmund Blair and Pravin Char

