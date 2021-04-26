Abandoned Village Alley – 162 plaques with the names of settlements permanently evacuated during 1986-1991 after the Chernobyl accident. Credit: Margarita Kalinina-Pohl (2018)

This year is rich in commemorative anniversaries of natural and man-made disasters coming from the use of nuclear energy for peaceful and military purposes. In March, we solemnly observed the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. On April 26, we marked 35 years since the biggest nuclear accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. In late August, the international nuclear and antinuclear proliferation movement will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. In addition to the catastrophic impacts on people and environments, these gloomy places have something in common; they have emerged as nuclear tourist destinations, with the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (Chornobyl in Ukrainian) particularly popular among “dark” tourism enthusiasts.

Images of the desolate city of Pripyat with buildings overloaded with graffiti and its iconic wheel, never used, villages next to abandoned and overcrowded houses, a kindergarten with crippled dolls and teddy bears, and Duga – a steel structure giant used as part of the missile defense early warning radar network – floods social media. Selfies by ordinary tourists or professional photographs featuring sketch-clad models depict Chernobyl today as a nuclear-themed park or a landscape of Armageddon. Some pose with IDPs – villagers who returned to their homes after the disaster despite government warning and who continue to live in small dilapidated villages without running water. Others are photographed with Geiger counters dressed in hazmat suits or plastic overcoats, depending on what a particular tour operator has in stock. There are plenty of kitsch souvenirs at nearby kiosks at the entry point to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone where tourists are greeted with blasts of pop music. The entrance to the area resembles an entrance to the park with buses and tourists smoking and chatting casually as they wait their turn to enter. Permission is required, which can be obtained as part of an organized tour or through a professional visit organized through the State Agency of Ukraine for the Management of the Exclusion Zone.

What is less well known to most visitors is that the state agency also manages the infrastructure of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, including eight state-owned enterprises with over 6,000 staff. The Special Industrial Use Territory, which includes a 6-mile (10 km) radius around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, houses radioactive waste and nuclear fuel storage facilities and will not be used or inhabited by humans again. The Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, which includes a 19-mile (30 km) radius of the plant, has become the largest environmental reserve in Ukraine, with more than 400 species of animals, birds and fish. On the way to Reactor Unit 4, one can spot a fox named Simon (Semyon). Simon is positioned next to a road leading to the reactor site and rewarded with treatments by employees and visitors.

Despite the presence of humans, animals and lush vegetation, the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone remains one of the most polluted sites in the world with high levels of Cs-137 and Sr-90 radioactive isotopes, especially in the area’s so-called Red Forest. , named for the brown color of dead pines which absorbed high levels of radiation after the reactor melted. The exclusion zone has been devastated by occasional forest fires, with the most recent ones FIRES in April, 2020. These fires could potentially release radioactive substances into the atmosphere by burning contaminated vegetation. While the latest fire occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, human trafficking in the region was minimal, which was a blessing in disguise for area officials and firefighters.

My two visits to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone before the pandemic made me reflect on how to improve the experiences of visitors there and in other countries of nuclear disaster.

Most of the fearless tourists I observed in Pripyat seem to have neglected entering a territory of the greatest anthropogenic catastrophe in human history. Because of the secrecy of the Soviets employed in trying to cover up the Chernobyl accident, it is not possible to provide accurate estimates of how many people died and how many would die from radiation exposure. There is a widespread belief that millions of people were exposed to high levels of radiation. According to KB 2005 report, less than 50 deaths were directly attributed to radiation from the disaster and most of them were the first responses. The report’s grim estimate was that some 4,000 people could eventually die from radiation exposure.

Officials of the State Agency of Ukraine speak of “controlled access” and “visitors” instead of “tourism” and “tourists” to emphasize that all visitors to the exclusion zone and their actions are controlled and accounted for. Some authorized tour operators bring adventure buses that want to experience Chernobyl first hand. They are there plan to offer a tour of the Reactor 4 control room for those who dare to visit ground zero.

A quick glance at the photos taken by exclusion zone visitors that are posted on social media raises a question about their actions, which are often indicative of disrespectful and negligent behavior. This has caused HBOs Chernobyl manufacturers of please with tourists to be respectful of the tragedy behind the scenes when taking pictures in the area.

The designation of Chernobyl as an official tourist destination has been on the agenda of Ukrainian President Zelensky, as well as the fighting cORRUPTION in the exclusion zone, such as bribes that security officials collect from tourists, illegal export of scrap and use of natural resources. What is missing is a visitor center with a collection of declassified photographs, documents and oral histories of people who lived through the accident. This could be opened as a branch of the Ukrainian National Chernobyl Museum in Kiev, which would provide a starting point for every tourist.

Importers It is important to keep the memory of Chernobyl alive. Turning its exclusion zone into a vibrant open-air museum will help preserve it for future generations, but only if we treat this place with respect and understanding that this is not even a theme park based on a famous post-apocalyptic video game nor an Instagram Hotspot. Chernobyl is not fashionable and is not a phenomenon of popular culture. Instead, it should be considered as a school example of the serious consequences on humans and the environment caused by a wrong reactor design combined with a human error. Above all, this is a place of large-scale humanitarian catastrophe that has affected millions of lives and still poses environmental and health risks.

“Dark” tourism, defined as travel to death and destruction-related countries, has grown steadily since the 1990s. Nuclear tourism as a subset of this trend has become popular as many former nuclear sites become accessible. The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is one such destination where people can book a tour for an “unforgettable experience”. Some Kazakh travel agencies are trying, with less success than their Ukrainian counterparts, to organize tours at the former Soviet nuclear test site called the Semipalatinsk Testing Site.

Most countries and companies hold their shifts on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once travel restrictions are lifted, people hungry for new experiences will flock to places including Chernobyl, Fukushima and the former Semipalatinsk Testing Site. As you wait for the world to open up, nuclear tourist balloons can spend time reading about the places they want to visit. If you or someone you know is considering the adventure of a lifetime in the aforementioned pages, here is a reading list to see: The Chernobyl Prayer: Voices from Chernobyl by Nobel Laureate in Literature Svetlana Alexievich, On the verge: The Inside Story of Fukushima Daiichi by Ryuosha Kadota, et al., and Atomic Steppe: How Kazakhstan Gave the Bomb by Togzhan Kassenova (coming soon). These and other books on similar topics will serve as a guide to the history of nuclear disasters and nuclear tests that occurred in these countries and will better prepare future visitors to experience these countries in meaningful and respectful ways.