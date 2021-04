Grieving relatives pay tribute to convicted Indonesian submarines

CELUKAN BAWANG, Indonesia (Reuters) – The Indonesian Navy was on Monday trying to learn how it could rescue the wreckage of a submarine from the bottom of the Bali Sea and retrieve the bodies of 53 sailors who died aboard. The German-built KRI Nanggala-402 was found lying at the bottom of the sea on Sunday broken into at least three parts, four days after losing contact while preparing to conduct a torpedo drill. Grieving relatives gathered Monday on the seashore in Bali to pay their respects to the missing sailors and urged authorities to retrieve their bodies from the depths. Experts say it will be a daunting task to raise the submarine to the surface from deep water, requiring specialized rescue equipment. A spokesman for Indonesia’s navy said a rescue operation was still being discussed with experts and international bodies. We will analyze underwater photos and videos, current events, etc. To decide the technology to be used, said First Admiral Julius Widjojono. A sonar scan revealed at least three parts of the submarine at a depth of 850 meters (2,789 ft), well beyond the diving range in Nanggalas. Relatives of crew member I Gede Kartika gathered Monday in Celukan Bawang on the north coast of Balis. Some held incense and flowers while holding up framed photographs of him in his navy uniform. The others ran out to sea to ceremoniously disperse the petals into the water. We have already given our son to the government. Now that he has fallen into this operation, we hope the government returns his remains to us after all the official ceremonies, said Wayan Darmanta, the submarine’s uncle. Family members of another missing crew member also gathered in the port city of Banyuwangi, which is home to the naval base on Java Island where Nanggala was stationed, to pay their respects. President Joko Widodo offered his condolences to the family and vowed that the state would fund the education of the children of the dead sailors. An international search-and-rescue effort involving specialized aircraft and naval vessels, including from Singapore, Australia and the United States, had raced against the clock to find the submarine if it was still intact and before oxygen ran out. But on Sunday Indonesia’s military chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto confirmed that Nanggala had sunk and the entire crew was dead. Additional reporting by Yuddy Cahya Budiman in Banyuwangi; Angie Teo and Agustinus Beo Da Costa in Jakarta; Written by Kate Lamb; Edited by Ed Davies and Angus MacSwan

