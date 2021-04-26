What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, April 26th

Recent developments:

Which is the latest?

As pharmacies in the Ottawareportkortages of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, their provincial associations refer pharmacists to the hottest provincial countries may start administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as soon as this week.

Some local dentists are askingwhy their offers to join the vaccination attempt have been ignored.

Employees of community health centers, meanwhile, are drawing attention to the confusion surrounding the waiver and sayhurts more the defenseless inhabitants of the city.

After Joan and Brian Emmerson died just days after COVID-19, their family is warning others to take the disease seriously. Daughter Kathy Emmerson, groom Stephen Clements and granddaughter Kayla Emmerson spoke to CBC News. 2:39

How are you?

The region is in a third record-breaking wave of the pandemic it involves more dangerous variants of the coronavirus , pushing hospitals beyond their borders .

As of Sunday, 23,313 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 2,787 unknown active cases, 20,036 resolved cases and 490 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 42,700 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 37,700 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 171 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 191.

Akwesasne there were more than 620 inhabitants with positive test and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi there were 34 cases. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least May 20.

People can leave home only for essential reasons such as getting food, seeking health care and exercising. They are required to leave their immediate area or province if absolutely necessary.

The vast majority of meetings are forbidden , with the exception of small family activities and small religious services.

Golf courses and tennis and basketball courts are among the indoor recreation areas.

A masked person for a walk in a snow in late April in Ottawa in 2021. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

Police checkpoints are set up between Ontario and Quebec, but are not operating 24/7. Officials in Ontario have the power to detain and question people if they believe they have gathered illegally.

Most non-core businesses can only offer roadside pickups. Access to shopping malls is limited and large box stores can only sell essential items.

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for pick-up and drop-off. Ontario has moved indefinitely to online learning. Day care remains open.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawa does around playgrounds, Prince Edward County is doing about traveland Kingston is doing for Breakwater Park.

Western Quebec

Prime Minister Franois Legaulthas said the situation is critical in Gatineau and is urging people there to leave home only when essential.

Schools, gyms, theaters, personal care services and non-core businesses are closed until May 3 in Outaouais.

Private meetings are prohibited, except for one person who lives alone seeing another family. Outdoor exercises are allowed in groups of up to eight people.

Sret du Qubec offers conversations with drivers in Gatineau, Que., Coming from the Ontario border April 21, 2021. Both provinces were controlling the police that people entered for essential reasons during the pandemic. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

The siege from 8 to 5 o’clock in the morning

People there are required to have close contact only with the people they live with, to be disguised and distanced from all other personal contacts and to leave their immediate area only for essential reasons due to a fine if they go to a yellow or green area.

Distance and isolation

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be asymptomatic, even after receiving the vaccine. Variants of coronavirus concern are more contagious and are taking over.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future to stay home while you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Tulips bloom in Major’s Hill Park in Ottawa on April 23, 2021. (Ian Black / CBC)

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those ordered to do so by their public health unit. Lengths inQuebecANDOntario.

People show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from the ground without penalty and have to pay for their stay in a hotel quarantine if they enter by air. Direct flights from India and Pakistan are banned until the end of May.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and / or weakened immune systems help with work.

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada.

The Canada Task Force said the first doses have a defense so strong that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

About 650,000 doses have been given in the Ottawa-Gatineau regions since mid-December, including about 293,000 doses for Ottawa residents and about 125,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now in Phase 2 of the vaccine deployment, with the first doses during Phase 1 generally going to homeowners and healthcare workers.

All health units in eastern Ontario now vaccinate people aged 60 and place their clinics while it is 55 and up in Renfrew County. People canonline book appointments or by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

The province has opened meetings for people aged 50 to 54 in the OttawaK1T, K1V and K2V “hot” zip codes.

Separately, some Ottawa in neighborhoods with a preference of 50 years and oldercan check their qualification online and schedule an appointment around townfor a pop-up clinic.

Indigenous people over the age of 16 in Ottawa can schedule an appointment in the same way.

People who is 40 or will decide this year you can contact by attending the pharmacy for a vaccination appointment. Pharmacies are now allowed to offer regular vaccines if they wish.

Phase 2 also involves people with basic health conditions, followed by essential workers who could not work from home in May.

Phase 3 should include vaccination of anyone older than 16 years starting in July. Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check their websitesfor details.

Western Quebec

Quebec also began vaccinating people in care homes and health care workers.

The vaccination plan now includes people aged 45 and over, along with essential workers and people with chronic illnesses and disabilities.

People between the ages of 45 and 79 can make an appointment on the same day at Gatineau’s Palais des Congrs.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Alex Wong answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines, including whether any of the vaccines have more side effects and whether the vaccines can be mixed. 3:10

Officials determine who wants a kick to be able to get one of the national Fte on June 24th.

People who qualify you can schedule an appointment online or over the phone. Pharmacists there have started delivering shots with appointments across the province.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and / or skin rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

Three Canadians show how they coped with their mental health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and offer a little advice to others. 6:13

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test you need to book an appointment . Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends testing only if you have symptoms, if you have been told by your health unit or province, orif you fit some other criteria.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the proven strategy of the provinceyou can make an appointment at selected pharmacies.

Travelers who need a test have very few local opportunities to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms, their contacts, and people who have been told to get tested.

Residents of Outaouais can schedule an appointment and check the waiting time in the Internet

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walking test is near.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka a COVID-19 examination site only by appointment and a curfew from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border that has been more than 160 miles away or has visited Montreal for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

People inPikwakanagancan book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone at Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

The Tyendinaga Council is asking people do not travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information