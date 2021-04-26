North Virginia COVID-19 numbers fall below 2020 levels; cases falling again across the country | Top titles

Connect with us

North Virginia COVID-19 numbers fall below 2020 levels; cases falling again across the country

North Virginia has passed a benchmark in its fight against COVID-19 as the average number of daily cases and hospitalizations are both below the levels they were exactly a year ago.

And across the country, a significant drop over the past two weeks has dropped case numbers to their lowest levels since late October.

The Virginia Department of Health reported only 191 new cases of the coronavirus in the Northeast on Monday, followed by just 250 on Saturday and 210 on Sunday. Monday’s number was the lowest in a single day since Oct. 19, and the region’s seven-day average of new cases, now 278.9, is at its lowest level since Oct. 30.

Moreover, the region now has on average fewer cases than a year ago. On April 26, 2020, the region’s seven-day average was 332 cases as the virus was near its first peak in the region. That day, 657 patients were being treated in North Virginia hospitals for COVID-19, while this year, that number is 194, its lowest level since Oct. 5.

Across the country, the health department reported 719 new cases Monday, also the lowest since Oct. 19. The seven-day state average fell to 1,116.9, the lowest level since Oct. 27. The average is down almost 27% in the last two weeks.

Nationwide hospitalizations for virus treatment have also dropped to the lowest level in more than a month, with 974 patients being treated as of Monday morning, according to the Virginia Hospital and Health Association. In January there were over 3,200 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals, with nearly 600 in the ICU.

The Department of Health has reported 40 new deaths nationwide, related to COVID-19 over the past three days. Of those, two were in North Virginia – some in Arlington and Fairfax counties.

North Virginia data by locality (April 26, 2021)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

LocationcasesHospitalizationDead
Alexandria11,585551133
Arlington15,007827252
Fairfax75,4173,8731,068
Fairfax City5404719
Church of the Falls419208
Loudoun27,1041,021274
Manasas4,29816947
Manassas Park1,1976812
Prince William44,3481,598479
Total179,9158,1742,292
OTHER OTHER JURISDICTIONS OF THE ZONE
County / CitycasesHospitalizationDead
Fredericksburg2,0449922
Spotsylvania9,572303113
Stafford10,95835074
Fauquier4,58319263
Creepy4,50918561

While cases have dropped over the past two weeks, so has the percentage of positive diagnostic test results, both across the country and in the region. The average positivity of Fairfax Health Circle has now dropped below 5%, a level at which experts believe the spread of the virus is under control.

Average positive rate of the seven-day test from the health district (April 26, 2021)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health DistrictpeakLowActualTrend
Alexandria40.1% / 23 April3.2% / October 18 & March 164.0%DOWN
Arlington42.8% / 20 April2.4% / 26 June3.0%DOWN
Fairfax38.6% / 22 April3.3% / October 164.5%DOWN
Loudoun27.9% / 28 April4.0% / 30 September & 3 October6.3%DOWN
Prince William36.7% / 18 April5.4% / October 207.8%DOWN
Rappahannock19.2% / 7 January3.5% / 3 July9.1%DOWN
All over the place20.6% / 22 April4.5% / 30 September, 1,2,12 & 13 October5.4%DOWN

The state health department also issued a new dashboard Friday that tracks COVID-19 variants discovered in the state through advanced evidence. The information shows that so far 965 cases have been identified involving variants, with 240 of them in Northern Virginia. The most common variant discovered so far is B.1.1.7, seen for the first time in the UK, with 789 cases nationwide and 210 in Northern Virginia.

All variants are considered to be more contagious, and some may result in more serious cases. To date, the variants have resulted in 50 hospitalizations and five deaths. The state conducts advanced testing on only a percentage of positive laboratory samples, so the actual number of variants may be much higher.

Meanwhile,Vaccine Panel of the Department of Health in Virginiashows that 28.7% of the state’s 8.6 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated, and a total of about 3.66 million Virginians, or nearly 43%, have received at least one dose. The percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is higher as the vaccines have not been approved for anyone under the age of 16.

Furthermore, the Department of Health reports that another 318,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.

The state currently averages about 74,000 doses of vaccine per day. That number has remained relatively stable since late March, though it has fallen slightly in the past two weeks, in part due to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ban, which was lifted late Friday.

THE LAST KOVIDI19DATA

New Cases / Deaths (Monday)

  • North Virginia: 191 new cases, 2 new deaths.

  • Across the country: 719 new cases, 15 new deaths.

  • Nationwide Testing: 10,104 PCR diagnostic test results.

General Total

  • North Virginia: 179,915 cases, 2,292 deaths

  • Nationwide: 654,929 cases, 10,706 deaths

  • Nationwide testing: 6.96 million PCR diagnostic tests (9.12 million when antibody and antigen tests are included)

  • Cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 58 (including 11 in Fairfax, eight in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

* Provided byVirginia Department of HealthThe COVID-19 health department data is updated every morning from 10 a.m. and includes reports from local health agencies before 5 a.m. the previous day.

Data on the hospital and nursing home across the country

  • Hospital admissions: 974 (below from 1,002 the day before)

  • Peak reach: 3,209 reached January 13th

  • Patients in ICU: 251 (from 256 days ago)

  • Dismissed Patients: 54,266

  • Patients in the Home for the Elderly: 100 from Friday (no report from Saturday to Monday)

* Provided byVirginia Hospital and Health Association

To update national and international COVID-19 data, visitJohns Hopkins University Coronavirus Panel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

