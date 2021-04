Central European countries defend Prague in war of espionage and sabotage with Russia

Central European states have closed the ranks around the Czech Republic in its dispute with Russia over alleged espionage and sabotage, as the capitals of Moscow and the EU and NATO continued to expel other diplomats amid tensions over a host of issues. Prague last week expelled 18 suspected Russian intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover at the country’s embassy in the city after accusing Moscow of being behind deadly bombings at a Czech Czech deportation in 2014. Russia denied the allegations and responded by sending 20 Czech diplomats home, urging Prague to tell Moscow to recall another 63 diplomats and support staff from its embassy. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an emergency video conference Monday with his Czech, Slovak and Hungarian counterparts to discuss the dispute and the construction of Russia’s last troops near Ukraine and concerns over developments in Belarus, the Kremlin-backed president suggested. Alexander Lukashenko that neighboring Poland is involved in efforts to oust him. The leaders expressed full solidarity with Prague over the involvement of Russian military intelligence operatives in the 2014 Vrbetice ammunition depot explosion. Miserable aggression We condemn it. . . another outrageous act of aggression and violation of international law committed by Russia on European soil, they added in a joint statement. We denounce the disproportionate measures taken by Russia in response to the fully justified decision of the Czech Republic to expel 18 Russian intelligence officers from its territory. . . We will not allow these [Russian intelligence] activities to divide Europe. Prague suspects the weapons depot blast is linked to two Russian military intelligence officers whom the UK accuses of poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal with nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury in 2018. Moscow denies responsibility for those incidents and a series of recent spy scandals that have resulted in countries including Poland, Bulgaria and Italy expelling Russian diplomats for alleged espionage. The US and Russia sent 10 diplomats home for each other earlier this month, and last week Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia expelled Russian embassy staff in solidarity with the Czech Republic. Classified documents Romania announced on Monday that Russia’s deputy military attaché in Bucharest, Alexei Grichayev, was now a persona non grata and must leave the country. Moscow, meanwhile, expelled Italy’s deputy naval attaché almost a month after Rome sent home two Russian diplomats following the arrest of an Italian navy captain who allegedly sold classified documents to a Russian military official. Despite the coldness in relations with the West, the Kremlin said a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden could take place this summer. In Kiev on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was confident he would hold talks with Mr Putin soon and that a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine could be agreed in the coming days.

