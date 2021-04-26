Covid objects grown by Telanganas are not required amid an increase

As Telangana faces an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, health and medical infrastructure continue to mix to cope with the growing demand for oxygen beds and ICUs. As of Monday, Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, which is the Telangana government’s main hospital for treating patients with COVID-19, has run out of ICU beds. The same case is at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), a 1261-bed hospital that was set up last year exclusively for COVID-19 treatment. All 6U and 137 ICU beds at Gandhi Hospital and TIMS, respectively, remain occupied.

While, according to official data, the state has increased the number of beds available by 26,992 beds (from 18,352 as of September 29, 2020, to 45,344 as of noon on April 26, 2021), a closer look at the data reveals that most of these Extras are regular beds which are mostly free up to date. A comparison of hospital bed availability on these two dates shows that in seven months, the state has managed to add only 4,405 ICU beds and 7,264 oxygen beds. While it managed to add 15,323 regular beds to government and private hospitals together, even 15,233 out of a total of 19,489 regular beds available in the state are free until April 26th.

Telangana has been seeing a gradual increase in positive cases since mid-March and the Department of Health had warned of a large increase in cases by mid-May. Eliminating the fear of a possible lack of beds for treatment, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in Telangana, while addressing the media on April 17, said the state has increased the number of beds for COVID treatment from about 18,000 in September 2020 to 39,000 beds since April 16. He had also stated that the number of beds would be further increased to 53,500 in the coming weeks. On April 24, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed District Collectors to immediately set up 12,000 extra beds with an oxygen facility and that the government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for this purpose.

Government hospitals added only 872 oxygen beds, 544 ICU beds in the last seven months

Telangana has an active COVID-19 payload of 65,597 as of April 26th. With 43 deaths reported Sunday, the total death toll stands at 2,042. The recovery rate has dropped to 83.16 percent. Up to 20,009 patients are currently being treated at various government and private hospitals across the state.

During the months between September 2020 and April 2021, the number of government hospitals with COVID wards increased from 62 to 115 and private hospitals providing treatment for the disease increased to 981 from 230. As private hospitals managed to increase their number of oxygen beds from 3,937 to 10,329 between September 29 last year and April 26 now, with an additional 6,392 new oxygen beds, the number of oxygen beds in government hospitals increased by just 872 beds. Despite 5,604 oxygen beds last September, there are only 6,476 oxygen beds available at these government hospitals. Of those, nearly 50 percent, 3,243 beds have been occupied so far.

Similarly, in terms of ICU beds with fan or CPAP machinery, a total of 4,405 such beds were added during these seven months. Of these, government hospitals managed to add only 544 ICU beds while another 3,861 ICU beds were added to private hospitals for COVID treatment. The number of ICU beds in government hospitals increased from 1,576 to 2,120 beds during the period. At the same time, ICU beds in private hospitals increased from 3,069 to 6,930 beds. This is also when government hospitals increased their regular beds from 1,688 to 5,115 beds and private hospitals increased their regular beds from 2,478 to 14,374 beds.

TIMS cuts 67 ICU beds, Gandhi 400 oxygen beds in last seven months

During the same period, when hospitals were increasing their capacity, Gandhi Hospital reduced its available oxygen beds from 1000 to 600 beds and managed to add only 119 ICU beds to get its number from 500 to 619 ICU beds. However, the number of regular beds increased from 390 to 650 beds. As of April 26, all 650 regular beds are free. While all 619 ICU beds here are occupied, only 291 oxygen beds were empty by date.

Similarly, an exclusive COVID government hospital like TIMS, located in the midst of a pandemic, is 67 ICU beds less today compared to last September. During this time, she managed to add only 13 oxygen beds to get her number from 830 to 843 oxygen beds. All 137 ICU beds at TIMS are occupied to date, while 492 out of a total of 843 oxygen beds are free so far.

Meanwhile, in more than 24 district hospitals together, the government can only add another 69 oxygen beds and another 17 ICU beds. There are 1,781 oxygen beds in 24 district hospitals today versus 1712 last September. Similarly, there are only 323 ICU beds today in these 24 district hospitals compared to 306 seven months ago. These are hospitals in addition to community health centers and area hospitals serving the rural population.

Other major hospitals including Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Warangal and Government General Hospital, Mahabubnagar have not added a single ICU bed. They have 80 and 60 ICU beds respectively. The number of oxygen beds in these two hospitals increased by 320 and 130 beds. Nizamabad General Government Hospital received 18 new ICU beds for COVID treatment in the last seven months, increasing the number of ICU beds from 72 to 90 beds. 138 oxygen beds were added to Nizamabad Hospital to increase its number from 162 to 300 as of date.

The health system has collapsed in the country

To date, approximately 77.8 percent of the 20,009 total patients being treated nationwide are either in ICU beds or on oxygen support. In addition, the state at its current maximum capacity can accommodate only 3,409 other patients in the ICU and 7,042 patients with oxygen support. The positive test rate that stood at 0.4 percent on March 14 has risen to 9.5 percent on April 25, with daily cases rising from 157 to 6,551 during these days. The highest peak ever daily was recorded on April 24 when the state reported 8,126 new cases.

“The healthcare system is not only overloaded, but it has collapsed across the country,” said Dr. Sanjeev Singh Yadav, Vice President of the Indian Medical Association, Telangana, added that the pandemic has revealed shortcomings in the medical profession and years of mismanagement. “More and more people are being tested positive and there are fewer doctors. A doctor is not able to save a few minutes for the patient and sometimes is not able to do justice to the work. “He should be able to give at least 20 minutes to the patient,” said Dr. Yadav, stressing that there is no person or government to blame. He added: “The health care budget is less than 2 percent. While tertiary health care is improving, which is not the need of the hour, the primary and secondary health care system collapsed long ago. ”

The main cause of today’s crisis can be attributed to the failure of policymakers and the arrogance of political leadership, said Dr. K Mahesh Kumar, President of the Association of Health Reform Physicians (HRDA), stressing that governments had ample time to prepare for the second wave of viral infections and notify the public. “Something as basic as the testing infrastructure is inadequate even after so many months of pandemics. Laboratories still collect samples only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and most tests are Rapid Antigen Tests. “Now we had to have enough virology labs and technicians in each district to perform the 24-by-7 testing,” he said.

While Telangana is doing about 1.3 lakh tests per day, the total capacity for RT-PCR tests in the state is no more than 30,000 per day as acknowledged by Health Minister Eatala Rajender. “Late diagnosis of infection is leading to hospitalization and dependence on oxygen support, while ventilators are fewer,” said Dr. Kumar.

According to Dr. Yadav, if the secondary and tertiary health care infrastructure were in good condition, the current aggravation situation of the tertiary health care infrastructure would not have arisen. “Why are people panicking?” This is because there is no one down there at primary health centers, community health centers, district hospitals and district hospitals to tell them what to do. They are unable to care for these patients. “A 15-day block,” said Dr. Kumar, is inevitable at the moment to reduce the case load and make ICU beds available.