US makes quick return on India aid, motivation discussed

Under tremendous pressure, the US, which has remained silent in the face of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in India, an important partner of Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy over the weekend, finally responded positively, promising medical help. such as raw materials for vaccines and oxygen concentrators. Such a reversible stance is largely driven by geopolitical interests, in addition to countries’ current concerns about the epidemic crisis, and shows how this so-called political alliance has failed to address India’s top concerns, experts said.

At least a dozen countries and regions have expressed their readiness since Monday to help India which has been engulfed by devastating scenes, such as crowded hospitals, uninterrupted outdoor celebrations and people begging for oxygen. The message sent by the White House, indeed, seems to have come out “too late” as the US government has been harshly criticized for being selfish and hypocritical by offering very little help to India in recent days. Ironically, just last month, the US-led Quad alliance within which India is a key partner shed light on the group’s co-operation on vaccines and the COVID-19 fight.

With photos showing over 300 oxygen concentrators loaded at JFK Airport in the US en route to Delhi, the Biden administration has finally acted on India’s SOS calls, pledging to provide medical equipment such as rapid diagnostic testing, ventilation and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the White House said Sunday, adding that the US would make available “immediately” the raw materials required for vaccine production in India.

Anthony Fauci, senior medical adviser to the US government, was quoted as saying in media reports Sunday that the US would consider sending doses of AstraZeneca Plc vaccines, currently unapproved for use in the US, to India despite AstraZeneca vaccines have recently raised concerns about blood clots.

‘Too early to be happy’

“We have to be honest about the humanitarian angle. India is definitely facing the worst COVID-19 flood the world has ever seen and many people are likely to die because of the country’s overcrowded infrastructure,” Tom said. Fowdy, a British politician and international relations analyst, told the Global Times on Monday.

However, the focus of Europe and the US towards India is undoubtedly motivated by their “Indo-Pacific” geopolitical strategies, and the US wants to use India as a tool to attack China as opposed to a sincere concern for the Indians themselves, he said. apparently Fowdy.

Although the US has promised to ship medical supplies to India in the coming days with Indian media reports saying Air India plans to ship around 600 concentrations of oxygen in the next two days, the supplies have actually been ordered by private entities. according to reports. Meanwhile, India’s public health system is facing collapse as described by local media, with various hospitals across the country continuing to face severe oxygen shortages and some Indian netizens criticizing New Delhi for acting as a gatekeeper for citizens Wealthy.

The Biden administration has only partially lifted the ban on the export of raw materials for vaccine production, following increasing pressure from vaccine manufacturers, according to the New York Times.

While the US can meet their domestic demand for vaccines and has sufficient reserves, they can provide limited raw materials for vaccine production in India to show that it is helping. The US will not help India by transferring some of its technology. U.S. aid will remain limited, Tian Guangqiang, research assistant with the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.

Even with the ban on the export of partially removed raw materials to the US, India is still not able to produce the vaccines it needs. Moreover, given the dire situation and the growing number of infections, vaccines will not stop the pandemic immediately as it takes a period of time to create antibodies, Tian said, stressing that the situation in India is not optimistic.

Zhang Wenhong, China’s chief infectious disease expert and head of the Shanghai COVID-19 medical team, said in a post on social media on Sunday evening that even with the massive inoculation machine, it will not stop the spread of the virus in India. Given the low inoculation rate in India, the vaccination rate will not reach the rate of virus transmission.

The total number of inoculations in India is slightly behind that of the US and China, however, given its large population, the single-dose vaccination rate is 8 per cent, which is still relatively low and cannot be stop the virus from spreading to more countries.

Experts suggested that India should take strict blocking measures to slow infections, isolate patients and increase medical staff and equipment to promote medical care capability. It should also turn to the WHO, US, China or ASEAN for assistance.

China has twice expressed its readiness in recent days to assist India in its fight against its recent increase in COVID-19 and will provide support within its capacity if required. Asked what China thinks of Quad’s effectiveness with one of the last items on its agenda being anti-virus cooperation, India seems to have received some help from the other three countries, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin Chinese, told a routine press conference on Monday that China hopes allied countries can provide assistance within their capacity to meet their international responsibility and obligations.

It remains unclear whether the China National Health Commission will send more medical assistance to India, which will depend on consultation between China and India, but Chinese companies, associations and individuals have actively responded to India’s SOS calls recently The last.

China came to help

On Monday, 800 oxygen concentrators were airlifted from China’s special administrative administrative region to Delhi and another 10,000 within a week, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted on Monday. He also wrote that “China is keeping in touch with India regarding urgent needs”.

Chinese medical suppliers across the country are receiving an increase in orders from India. For example, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Devices told the media on Monday that it had received an order for about 18,000 oxygen machines from Indian medical institutions in recent days.

Customers from India have ordered seven CT scanners from MinFound in the past two weeks, a person in charge of overseas market, surnamed Zhang, from Zhejiang-based Medical Systems, told the Global Times on Sunday. All CT scanners are self-developed products, according to Zhang.

China and India keep in touch on the issue, said Wang, a spokesman, noting that medical supplies provided by Chinese firms so far are normal procurements.

Changing attitude for what?

While the US offer of aid has been hailed by some Indians, Chinese experts considered such a sudden change of attitude “not at all surprising”, as the Biden administration has faced a backlash recently. In addition, some experts also noted that the US is taking advantage of India’s humanitarian crisis – as Washington wants to use minimal resources to push India closer to the US

It is not surprising to see the US adopting such old-fashioned tactics to pay little attention to the crisis of other countries first, but suddenly seemed to be “willing” to offer urgent help. What has happened to India recently confirms this point, “Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at China University of Foreign Affairs, told the Global Times on Monday.

The United States often rejects requests from partners when they ask for help, he said, noting that promises and help come at the last minute from the U.S. as they would help it earn more from the partner with fewer offers.