Adolescent detained after reports of shootings near college





S students and staff at a college in West Sussex had to be evacuated following reports of gunfire. An 18-year-old was detained after the incident at Crawley College and a firearm and a knife were seized. Two members of the college staff suffered minor injuries, which police stressed were not gunshot wounds. Local officers are liaising with counter-terrorism police and all lines of investigation are open, police said Monday night. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Crawley College Incident / Teli PA READ MORE A significant number of armed police remained at the scene in the town of West Sussex as the area continues to be cordoned off. Earlier, a group of people were seen being escorted from a building. A large police presence, including units from the Metropolitan Police, is on site near the college and the public has been asked to stay away. Chief Inspector Howard Hodges said: We continue to have a large police presence in Crawley and are calling on anyone with information to report. Two college staff members sustained minor injuries and were taken to a medical center. No one else has reported us with injuries, but if you need medical help, please contact the ambulance service or talk to an officer. We are in contact with South East Counter Terrorism Policing Officers (CTPSE). All lines of inquiry are open at this stage. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Crawley College Incident / Teli PA Officers received numerous phone calls shortly after 3.10pm of gun reports to the college. Armed police were dispatched to the scene and an 18-year-old from Crawley was stopped on College Road at 3.20pm, police said. He remains in custody at this time. The college wrote on Twitter that it was awaiting further information from police but was unaware of any serious harm. Our priority remains the safety of students and staff, she said. Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or online citing Operation Reset.

