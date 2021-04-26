UN-led talks open in Geneva on the future of a divided Cyprus





Three days of informal talks open Tuesday in Geneva to hear Greek and Turkish Cypriots on new negotiations to end the island’s decades-old division. The talks, moderated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, bring together Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar with representatives of Greece, Turkey and Britain, the external guarantors of post-independence. The purpose of the meeting is to find common ground between the parties in order to revive negotiations on the future of the island, which has been divided since Turkey invaded the north in 1974 following a failed coup by the then military junta in Greece. Ahead of the meeting, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said Greek Cypriots are determined to resume negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus into a bizonal, bicommunal federation which is the internationally accepted formula mandated by the UN. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias warned, however, that the positions adopted by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots provide little room for optimism. Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu said: There is no common ground. The issue is one island, two states. A two-state solution for Cyprus was adopted last year following the election of Mr. Tatar, who has the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This would include international recognition of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state, which is recognized only by Ankara. Until the arrival of Mr. Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot administration had adhered to the federal formula. Ankara Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “We believe that we will not waste any more time on the federal solution and that new ideas and [a] the new vision needs to be discussed. In a Twitter post he argued that the federal solution has been negotiated for 53 years without any result. [The] The Turkish Cypriot side promotes solutions and cooperation with two countries based on sovereign equality. Two states This change has been rejected by Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, which are both members of the EU, as well as the EU. Greek Cypriots and many Turkish Cypriots support the federation and call for an end to Ankara’s influence in the north. Unable to protest together over Covid-19, thousands of Greek and Turkish Cypriots marched separately on both sides of the border on Saturday against the two-state solution and for peace. Demonstrators cheered, Cyprus belongs to its people. Since there is no common approach or goal, little is expected from these talks. They coincide with rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean due to Turkey’s unilateral expansion of the offshore continental shelf and exploration for offshore natural gas fields to the islands of Cyprus and the Aegean Greece. Turkey has also threatened to block the construction of an underwater pipeline transporting gas from the region to Europe, forcing Cyprus, Greece and Israel to join forces to counter Turkey’s moves.

