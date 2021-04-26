



The list includes 14 Russians implicated in a $ 230 million tax fraud and three members of the Gupta business family who have been implicated in a corruption scandal in South Africa. Britain is also sanctioning businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Al-Cardinal, accused of stealing state assets in impoverished South Sudan and individuals from Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala. The story goes down the ad Britain previously imposed sanctions as part of the European Union or under the auspices of the United Nations. Since leaving the EU in 2020, it has introduced its own sanctions regime. The anti-corruption sanctions imposed in coordination with the United States complement a series of measures aimed at human rights abuses that Britain introduced last year. Both have been dubbed Magnitsky sanctions after Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in a Moscow prison after exposing a tax fraud scheme involving Russian officials, including those sanctioned by the UK on Monday. The UK has used human rights sanctions against 78 individuals and entities, including senior Saudi intelligence officials accused of involvement in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and military commanders involved in the February coup in Myanmar. The story goes down the ad Sanctioned individuals are barred from entering Britain, channeling money through British banks, or taking advantage of the UK economy. Opposition politicians said the sanctions were welcome, but did not go far enough because they did not target corruption in British territories and Britain’s dependencies, some of which are tax havens, or block dirty money running through the London financial district. Labor Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Lisa Nandy said Britain remained a haven for dark money and urged Raab to give financial crime investigators stronger powers. The current rate of prosecutions for economic crime is … sadly low, as he knows it, and to put it bluntly if he is serious about what he says today he needs to put his money where his mouth is , she said.

