Ireland’s Leitrim County is not playing when it comes to keeping owners on top of curbing their dogs. After deciding that simple signs were not enough to keep their public spaces clean, the city council has decided to follow the full CSI style in their efforts.

The council announced a plan last week to approve DNA testing on the droppings of abandoned dogs left in places like parks, roads, walking trails and residential estates.

“Animal caregiver Leitrim will take dog litter samples in areas with high levels of dog pollution and, using DNA, match the samples with saliva samples taken from dogs in the same area,” reported Leitrim County News.

“Bag it, Bin It! “is the slogan for the council campaign.

“Recent research highlights how big the issue of dog pollution is and we want to reinforce the message that this is just a human problem and not a dog,” Leitrim County Council said in a statement.

People who neglect to clean up after their fluffy friends must have been a problem in the county residential area for a long time now. Earlier in 2018, in an effort to control issues, the council also introduced the Special Awards Category for their ‘The Big Scoop’ dog awareness campaign. According to Leitrim Observer 2018 Search, 53% of locals think dog pollution is a big issue in the area.

Above Section 22 of Ireland of the 1997 Garbage Contamination Act, it is mandatory for dog owners to “clean up after their dog if it makes mistakes in public places: for example, public roads and pedestrian paths, residential properties and recreational areas”. It is a violation if the owners do not do so.

“An on-site fine of € 150 ($ 181) can be issued for not cleaning up after your dog in a public place, with a maximum fine of up to € 3,000 ($ 3,626) if convicted in the District Court,” the council said in a statement. of Leitrim County.

“Apart from the fact that dog litter is ugly, they also pose a health risk as they may contain bacteria such as E-coli and parasites such as roundworms, the larvae of which can cause vision loss.” said the Leitrim County Council in a statement.

In 2020, research conducted by Behaviors and attitudes on behalf of the Dogs Trust in Leitrim County highlight the health risks associated with dog shit and find that “69% of people surveyed say they often witness dog walkers who do not clean up after their dog, with 57% indicating that dog pollution “It’s a big issue in their area. Of those surveyed, 64% claimed to have walked into it in a park, 31% rolled a buggy through it and 11% rolled their wheelchair through it.”

Leitrim County Council aims to address this issue and remind people to be more attentive to vulnerable members in their community who are at an increased health risk.

The UK, which has a population of 9 million dogs, introduced DNA technology back in 2015 which has been somewhat successful in controlling the problem.

According to PooPrints, a dog waste management company, the genetic profile of each dog is recorded in the World Pet Pet Registry database after it has collected a soft site swab containing the dog’s DNA sample.

A waste sample collection bag is later used to collect a nickel-sized sample of canine dogs, which is then sent to BioPet Laboratories in a renewable container for testing. The unique genetic profile of the dog is generated and matched to the breeding dog.

Although DNA testing may seem a bit extreme, it is likely to get less feedback than a sign posted in November in front of Portstewart Baptist Church in the UK

In an Instagram post, the sign can be seen saying “Electrified grass activated by dog ​​shit”, which was met with cordial criticism. England also tried to make a negative a positive by trying to turn dog shit into renewable energy by supplying a lamp post emitting gas from the shit back in 2018.

Also in 2018, a Minnesota property owner used the same DNA testing technique for dog feces to accuse pet owners of leaving litter on their lands.