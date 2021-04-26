Prime Minister Modi talks with Biden on the phone, discusses Covid’s situation in both countries

Today we had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden. We discussed the developing situation of COVID in both countries in detail. “I thank President Biden for the support the United States has given to India,” Modi later said in a Twitter post.

The phone call is seen as a clearing of the air between the two countries after the US was seen going slow in calling on India to quickly send raw materials required by India to make vaccines. The production process of Indias vaccines was significantly slowed down due to delayed supplies and key items that were not shipped in the required quantities. The U.S. move comes amid concerns in India over Washington not lifting the ban on exports of vaccine-based ingredients, imposed under the 1950 Defense Production Act. India plans to stem the tide of infection based on inoculation. rapid population growth and small targeted blockages in areas where the positivity rate was high.

A reading of the conversation from Modis’s office said Biden conveyed solidarity with India and affirmed that the United States was determined to support India’s efforts by rapidly deploying resources such as therapy, ventilation and identifying the sources of raw materials it would to be made available for the production of covishield vaccines. “

Modi in turn conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the offer of assistance and support from the Government of the United States of America. He cited India’s commitment to contain the COVID-19 pandemic globally through the Maitri Vaccine, and its participation in the COVAX and Quad Vaccine Initiatives. “The prime minister stressed the need to ensure a smooth and open supply chain of raw materials and inputs needed for the production of vaccines, medicines and therapies related to COVID-19,” the reading read.

“The two leaders underlined the potential of the India-US partnership in developing and supplying vaccines to address the COVID-19 pandemic and directed their respective officials to maintain close coordination and co-operation in their efforts in this area,” he said. Modi also briefed Biden on India ‘s WTO initiative for a relaxation in rates to provide fast and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries, he added.

A White House reading said Biden promised unwavering US support “for India. Both leaders decided that the US and India will continue to stand side by side” in the effort to protect their citizens from the pandemic, he added. she.

Earlier Monday, Biden and other senior US leaders came out in strong support of India in its fight against a raging second wave of covid-19 infections with the US president saying Washington was determined to help New Delhi in its time of need

The US was among a dozen countries that have pledged to help India fight the covid-19 challenge, which has overloaded healthcare infrastructure in many parts of the country, including New Delhi. Nearly a dozen countries include the UK, the EU, the Netherlands, France, Russia, Germany and Kuwait. India is also looking at procuring some items and equipment, mostly cryogenic oxygen containers, from Saudi Arabia. Several containers had landed in India from Singapore over the weekend. The Indian Air Force said Monday it will bring six containers from the UAE with another half-dozen expected on Tuesday. However the efforts of private traders to obtain oxygen concentrators from China suffered a setback with Sichuan Chuanhang Logistics Co. Ltd., the company which is part of Sichuan Airlines, said it had suspended cargo services on six routes, including Xian to Delhi. The company attributed the flight cancellation to the pandemic situation in the country, said a report by the Press Trust of India.

On Monday, Tim Manning, White House Supply Coordinator covid-19 said in a Twitter post that on Sunday the U.S. had diverted our orders in anticipation of vaccine filters in efforts to produce vaccines in India. This will help India make more vaccines. And her only attempt among many people to help their response to COVID19 (e.g. therapy, PPE and oxygen). “

India’s daily infections break 350,000 on Sunday for the fifth day in a row. The total death toll was heading towards 200,000 with the number of Sundays crossing the 2,800 mark. Overdue hospitals reported shortages of essential drugs and oxygen to support critically ill patients. Across India it has now registered over 17 million cases. One of the main difficulties it faced was the inability to transport liquid medical nitrogen to hospitals.

The US is working closely with the Indian government to quickly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 explosion. “As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India, including its courageous healthcare workers,” said Vice President Harris in her post.

Messages of support were also posted by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the first Biden cabinet member to visit India last month.

In his message, Austin said he was deeply concerned “about the covid-19 explosion in India and today, I directed @DeptofDefense to use all the resources at our disposal, within our authority, to support the inter-agency efforts of US workers with the materials they need. ” In a separate statement, Austin said India and the US were in this war together “and directed his department to use the resources available to them to send through the necessary equipment needed by Indian healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, Australias ABC News reported that the Australian federal government was considering boosting fans gathered at the height of its covid-19 crisis to India. And while we can help with national medical supplies, their special request is for assistance with regard to the physical supply of oxygen, “Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt was quoted as saying.