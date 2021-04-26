The Indonesian submarine crew sang ‘Goodbye’ weeks before the tragedy





The video was shown by the tragic crew of an Indonesian submarine singing a local hit whose title means Mirupafsh a few weeks before the ship sank with all 53 sailors on board. Heri Octavian, the unfortunate commander of KRI Nanggala 402, is among those gathered around a sailor playing an acoustic guitar, Agence France-Presse reported. “Even though I’m not ready to miss you, I’m not ready to live without you,” the sailors sing in Sampai Jumpa ‘s touching interpretation. “I wish you all the best.” The footage was recorded as a farewell to the outgoing commander of the Navy submarine troops, whose successor took over the role in early March, military spokesman Djawara Whimbo told AFP. Erix Soekamti, the original performer of the song, posted the annoying video on Instagram on Sunday, Reported by CBS News. A video still showing the crew of the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine singing together a hit song called “Goodbye” weeks before the ship sank. Indonesian Army The Indonesian military has officially said all 53 crew members are dead after the wreckage of the submarine was found Sunday in at least three parts at the bottom of the ocean. The grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the craft was considered drowned, not simply extinct, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead. Indonesian SAR Agency ship in search of missing submarine on 23 April 2021. Suryanto / Anadolu Agency through Getty Images Officials previously said the German-built oxygen supply with oil would have ended early Saturday, three days after it disappeared on the resort island of Bali. “We took underwater photos that have been confirmed as part of the submarine, including its vertical rear steering wheel, anchors, external pressure body, stamped diving steering wheel and other parts of the ship,” military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters at Bali on Sunday. The men attend a special prayer for the crew members of the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala that sank on April 21, 2021, in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo AP / Trisnadi “With this authentic test, we can declare that KRI Nanggala 402 has sunk and all crew members are dead,” Tjahjanto said. An underwater robot equipped with cameras documented the wreckage lying at the bottom of the ocean at a depth of 2,750 meters, Adm said. Yudo Margono, Chief of Navy Staff. This undated underwater photo released on April 25, 2021, by the Indonesian Navy shows parts of the KRI Nanggala submarine that sank in the Bali Sea, Indonesia. Indonesia Navy through AP On Monday, the Navy was trying to figure out how it could save the ship’s wreckage and retrieve its crew. “We will analyze underwater photos and videos, electricity, etc., to decide the technology to be used,” First Admiral Julius Widjojono told Reuters. People throw flowers and petals with the names of the crew members of the submarine KRI Nanggala-402 sunk during a prayer at sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia, on April 26, 2021, Antara Photo / Fikri Yusuf / via Reuters Meanwhile, grieving relatives gathered by the sea in Bali to pay their respects to their loved ones. Family members of crew member I Gede Kartika gathered at Celukan Bawang on the north coast of Bali, where they held incense, flowers and framed his photos with his uniform. An Indonesian military officer shows a torn crew escaping from the sunken submarine on April 25, 2021. Johanes Christo / NurPhoto through AP Others ran into the sea to distribute the petals in the water ceremoniously. “We have already given our son to the government. “Now that he has fallen into this operation, we hope the government will return his remains to us after all the official ceremonies,” said Wayan Darmanta, the submarine’s uncle. Indonesian Navy personnel on convicted submarine KRI Nanggala-402 on 6 February 2012. through REUTERS President Joko Widodo offered condolences to the families and vowed that the state would fund the education of the children of the dead sailors.







