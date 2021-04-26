YouTube launches PSA by encouraging Americans to get vaccinated





YouTube is launching a series of the COVID-19 vaccine public service announcements, calling it the first chapter of a partnership with the London School Vaccine Trust Project and Tropical Medicines. The ads will start appearing in the US today and will spread internationally in the coming weeks, coinciding with the availability of local vaccines. YouTube posted a dozen 16-second videos in the enterprise channel, as well as two 31-second clips (one in English, one in Spanish) and one the longest compilation joining them together. The messages encourage people to get back to what you want by getting the vaccine, offering reasons like because of birthday songs, roller coasters, wedding receptions and everything. YouTube says they will traverse its platform, as well as television, radio and paid social media posts, by July, aiming to reach Americans between the ages of 18 and 34. All adults in the US are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and half the adult population has received at least one dose. But vaccination rates have significantly slowed down in the past weeks. The slowdown coincided with a break now set at a Johnson & Johnson dose, but may also reflect the need for make vaccination easier and more attractive for people who were not in the first rush of dedicated vaccine hunters. YouTube says its campaign aims to ensure that people have access to reliable information about the vaccine, including how it was developed and tested, what to expect when receiving the vaccine, and how each person plays a role in their health. of the public. His blog directs people to early vaccine-focused videos with health experts, but the new videos mostly focus on the potential of vaccines to restore a more normal way of life. Social networks, including YouTube, have spent the last few years responding responsibly to anti-vaccination content on their platforms. As COVID-19 vaccines have begun to spread in the US, the Biden administration has encouraged platforms to promote shooting news. Facebook added state-level vaccine information to its News Feed earlier this month and Twitter recently added a prompt with information from the World Health Organization and other public health agencies.







