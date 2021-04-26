France Demands Change in Law After Anger of Decision on Anti-Semitic Murder





PARIS The French government plans to introduce a bill aimed at closing a legal loophole that allowed the man who killed a Jewish woman in an anti-Semitic frenzy in 2017 to escape trial because a court found he was in a delusional state brought from cannabis. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said Sunday that the bill would be submitted in time for a vote by Parliament this summer and to fill the legal gap that currently makes it impossible to consider voluntary taking of toxic substances leading to delirium in the commission of crimes. France’s highest court ruled earlier this month that Kobili Traor, who beat his wife, Sarah Halimi, before throwing her out of the window of her Paris apartment over her death, could not be tried because he had no distinction or control over his actions. He upheld a decision by a lower court on the effect that under current French law the origin of the Traors spoiled obtaining drug conditions was irrelevant. The decision sparked a storm of protests by French and international Jewish groups. This also led to a large demonstration by French Jews in Paris on Sunday, and smaller ones in other cities, including Lyon and Marseille.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disagreement with the decision, unusual in a court case, saying in an interview with Le Figaro that, The decision to take drugs and then go crazy should not take away from my eyes your criminal responsibility. The Supreme Court, known as the Court of Cassation, recognized the anti-Semitic nature of the crime a crazy act of anti-Semitism, according to a psychiatrist report, but actually said his hands were tied by law. Mr Traor has admitted to the murder and is in a psychiatric institution.

More than 20,000 people joined the protest in Paris on Sunday, according to the Interior Ministry, holding banners saying they were killed because she was Jewish and the victim of a judicial assassination. Ahead of the demonstration, a French high judicial council expressed concern, calling for respect for the independence of the judiciary and a cautious tone in discussing the case. The demonstration was attended by Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist mayor of Paris, who said that a street in the capital would be named after Mrs. Halimi, who was 65 years old. Other prominent attendees included Xavier Bertrand, a center-right candidate in next year’s presidential election, and Bernard-Henri Lvy, author and philosopher who has been active in denouncing the rise of anti-Semitism in France. Some speakers called for the new law, if passed, to be called Sarah Halimi’s law.

In a lengthy interview with Marianne magazine, Paul Bensussan, one of the psychiatrists who sought to examine Mr Traor, tried to explain his reasoning for finding him unfit for trial. Mr Traor, he said, was hallucinating long before the murder itself, engaging in lengthy monologues, responding to imaginary voices and consulting an exorcist. The level of THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, found in his body was low to moderate, leading him and other psychiatrists to conclude that the drug was a common factor and not the cause of the delirium attack. The appearance of a menorah and the fact that Mrs. Halimi was Jewish were sparks, said Mr. Bensussan, who is Jewish. The crime was that of a madman, but his crime was anti-Semitic because in his delirium he equated the Jews with the devil. Public anger and that of the Jewish community are, I believe, linked to the false idea that acknowledging insanity and lack of criminal responsibility means denying the anti-Semitic dimension of the act. The implications of this argument seem to have done nothing to appease anger in the large Jewish community of Frances. Mr Macron, in his interview with Le Figaro, said he wanted the justice minister to introduce a bill to change the law as soon as possible. Mr. Dupond-Moretti has now done it.

