International
Human remains were found inside the burnt vehicle in the northern Labrador community
Canadian Press
Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, April 25, 2021
The latest confirmed numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 25, 2021. There are 1,178,986 confirmed cases in Canada. Canada: 1,178,986 confirmed cases (86,229 active, 1,068,792 resolved, 23,965 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. There were 6,982 new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 226.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 55,530 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 7,933. There were 38 new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 343 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 49. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.06 per 100,000 people. 30,809,196 tests have been completed. Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,058 confirmed cases (29 active, 1,023 resolved, six deaths). Sunday were two new cases. The active case rate is 5.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is two. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. 238,977 tests have been completed. Prince Edward Island: 175 confirmed cases (11 active, 164 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 6.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 139,087 tests have been completed. Nova Scotia: 2,053 confirmed cases (263 active, 1,723 resolved, 67 deaths). On Sunday there were 63 new cases. The active case rate is 26.85 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 246 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 35. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people. 495,295 tests have been completed. New Brunswick: 1,851 confirmed cases (131 active, 1,685 resolved, 35 deaths). There were four new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 16.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is nine. There were zero new deaths reported Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.48 per 100,000 people. 291,636 tests have been completed. Quebec: 344,808 confirmed cases (10,844 active, 323,086 resolved, 10,878 deaths). On Sunday there were 1,014 new cases. The active case rate is 126.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,856 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,122. On Sunday there were nine new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 77 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 11. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.86 per 100,000 people. 8,076,974 tests have been completed. Ontario: 445,351 confirmed cases (41,157 active, 396,283 resolved, 7,911 deaths). There were 3,947 new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 279.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,356 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 4,051. There were 24 new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 195 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 28. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.69 per 100,000 people. 13,679,981 tests have been completed. Manitoba: 37,598 confirmed cases (2,024 active, 34,607 resolved, 967 deaths). On Sunday there were 259 new cases. The active case rate is 146.75 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,439 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 206. There were new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 70.11 per 100,000 people. 657,128 tests have been completed. Saskatchewan: 39,932 confirmed cases (2,515 active, 36,942 resolved, 475 deaths). On Sunday there were 249 new cases. The active case rate is 213.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,774 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 253. On Sunday there were two new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.3 per 100,000 people. 748,282 tests have been completed. Alberta: 181,806 confirmed cases (20,136 active, 159,603 resolved, 2,067 deaths). There were 1,437 new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 455.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,011 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,573. On Sunday there were three new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.74 per 100,000 people. 4,024,151 tests have been completed. British Columbia: 123,758 confirmed cases (9,065 active, 113,139 resolved, 1,554 deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 176.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,718 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 674. There were new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.19 per 100,000 people. 2,420,042 tests have been completed. Yukon: 80 confirmed cases (two active, 77 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. 8,865 tests have been completed. Northwest Territories: 48 confirmed cases (five active, 43 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 11.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 17,577 tests have been completed. Nunavut: 455 confirmed cases (47 active, 404 resolved, four deaths). There were seven new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 119.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 38 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is five. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. 11,125 tests have been completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 25, 2021. The Canadian Press
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]