Human remains were found inside the burnt vehicle in the northern Labrador community

Canadian Press

Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, April 25, 2021

The latest confirmed numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 25, 2021. There are 1,178,986 confirmed cases in Canada. Canada: 1,178,986 confirmed cases (86,229 active, 1,068,792 resolved, 23,965 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. There were 6,982 new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 226.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 55,530 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 7,933. There were 38 new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 343 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 49. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.06 per 100,000 people. 30,809,196 tests have been completed. Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,058 confirmed cases (29 active, 1,023 resolved, six deaths). Sunday were two new cases. The active case rate is 5.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is two. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. 238,977 tests have been completed. Prince Edward Island: 175 confirmed cases (11 active, 164 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 6.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 139,087 tests have been completed. Nova Scotia: 2,053 confirmed cases (263 active, 1,723 resolved, 67 deaths). On Sunday there were 63 new cases. The active case rate is 26.85 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 246 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 35. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people. 495,295 tests have been completed. New Brunswick: 1,851 confirmed cases (131 active, 1,685 resolved, 35 deaths). There were four new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 16.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is nine. There were zero new deaths reported Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.48 per 100,000 people. 291,636 tests have been completed. Quebec: 344,808 confirmed cases (10,844 active, 323,086 resolved, 10,878 deaths). On Sunday there were 1,014 new cases. The active case rate is 126.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,856 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,122. On Sunday there were nine new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 77 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 11. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.86 per 100,000 people. 8,076,974 tests have been completed. Ontario: 445,351 confirmed cases (41,157 active, 396,283 resolved, 7,911 deaths). There were 3,947 new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 279.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,356 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 4,051. There were 24 new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 195 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 28. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.69 per 100,000 people. 13,679,981 tests have been completed. Manitoba: 37,598 confirmed cases (2,024 active, 34,607 resolved, 967 deaths). On Sunday there were 259 new cases. The active case rate is 146.75 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,439 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 206. There were new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 70.11 per 100,000 people. 657,128 tests have been completed. Saskatchewan: 39,932 confirmed cases (2,515 active, 36,942 resolved, 475 deaths). On Sunday there were 249 new cases. The active case rate is 213.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,774 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 253. On Sunday there were two new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.3 per 100,000 people. 748,282 tests have been completed. Alberta: 181,806 confirmed cases (20,136 active, 159,603 resolved, 2,067 deaths). There were 1,437 new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 455.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,011 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,573. On Sunday there were three new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.74 per 100,000 people. 4,024,151 tests have been completed. British Columbia: 123,758 confirmed cases (9,065 active, 113,139 resolved, 1,554 deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 176.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,718 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 674. There were new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.19 per 100,000 people. 2,420,042 tests have been completed. Yukon: 80 confirmed cases (two active, 77 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. 8,865 tests have been completed. Northwest Territories: 48 confirmed cases (five active, 43 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 11.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 17,577 tests have been completed. Nunavut: 455 confirmed cases (47 active, 404 resolved, four deaths). There were seven new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 119.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 38 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is five. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. 11,125 tests have been completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 25, 2021. The Canadian Press