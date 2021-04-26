The oldest evidence of human activity discovered in the African cave

The cave was occupied for almost two million years until the early 1900s intriguing researchers for its value Photo by Michael Chazan

Content of the article A team of Canadian and Israeli researchers have unearthed the earliest evidence of human occupation in a cave, dating back about two million years to near modern times. A large cave located in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa may be the first on Earth to house human activity, providing a fascinating glimpse of human evolution while at the same time raising more questions to answer. By analyzing the soil layers in Wonderwerk Cave, researchers found some of the earliest evidence of fire use and change in tool-making skills, explained Liora Kolska Horwitz, a researcher at the Hebrew University Natural History Collection Collection (HU) -the director of the Wonderwerk Cave expedition that has lasted over 15 years. What we have here in the cave are milestones of these very dramatic events in human evolution, she said. I can not think of any other site I know, certainly not in Sub-Saharan Africa, which has a complete sequence of two million years of human occupation.

Content of the article The Wonderwerk Cave, meaning Wonderland in African, has been the site of countless excavations and explorations since the 1940s. it seems to have been an important place for people for many eras, Horowitz explained. Its sedimentary layers provide a clear picture of how our human ancestors evolved to live, she said. In the older layers lie the evidence of Oldowan tools mainly sharp flakes and small, simple tools for cutting. New layers have discovered early hand axes over a million years ago, as well as evidence of fire use discovered through burnt bones, sediment and ash. Photo by Michael Chazan However, there are still many questions that are delayed, Horowitz said. We can not say if these people were actually making fire, or if they were just using fire, she said. But it is still a very important moment in human evolution and development. Because once you have fire, it opens up a whole host of new things you can do to protect yourself. Not just the early Earth hominids who conquered the Wonderwerk Cave. The last people who were there were European farmers who lived there until they built their farm house in the early 1900s, she said, adding that this ability to track people for such a long period of time is very unique.

Content of the article Although it was unclear how long each group stood over the past two million years, it is an incredible discovery, said geologist and professor at the HUs Institute of Earth Sciences Ron Shaar, who is also the lead author of the study. It is really interesting to understand how our species evolved over time, he said. Any evidence and clue that can shed light on very early history is very fascinating, its a great sense of being part of it. As for the cave itself, Horowitz suggests it may have a special value to it. Given that it was considered a very spiritual place by local communities, it is possible it may have held that value from the beginning of time. Because of its size, Horowitz said the potential cave was a landmark that people recognized and came back to. Since the region has very few rock shelters or caves, she suggested it may also have provided a place for hunters to explore the landscape while looking at a plateau. But since a cave atmosphere offers a very different environment, collaboration between archaeologists, geologists, and other scientists will need to continue to determine exactly how hominids interacted with the Wonderwerk Cave.

Content of the article Photo by Michael Chazan Moving forward, it will be important to learn more about reason, said University of Toronto Michael Chazan, who is co-director of the Wonderwerk Cave project alongside Horowitz. So there are traces of fire, but how is fire being used? There are stone tools, but what were they used for? he said. Can we extract more from the lives of these people at different points in time? There will be manipulation and testing regarding the improvement of the time scale that researchers have set, but the focus will now be on exactly how our evolution played out. Now, it all has to do with how we can together create a coherent picture of how life changed during this incredible time period, he said. We do not understand their life with a long stroke. There are so many questions far more than answers, but by working and collaborating together we were able to take a step forward.

