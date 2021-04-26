Beijing responds to US alliances with ‘wolf warrior’ challenge. Will it fail?

Chinese Communist Party Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi speaks at the opening session of the US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage on March 18. (Frederic J. Brown / Pool Photo)

Beijing’s attitude towards the United States and its allies can be summed up in two stinging rebukes printed on T-shirts, posters, hats, umbrellas and all sorts of Taobao products: “America is not qualified to talk to China” and “the people Chinese I will not tolerate this! “

These sentiments, spoken at the US-China meeting in Anchorage last month by Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party foreign policy tsar, have been repeated incessantly by state media and commercialized by entrepreneurial online retailers. They capture the hybrid opposition that has shaped Chinese foreign policy over the past three months as Beijing challenges a Biden administration that is re-establishing America’s global alliances.

Beijing’s refusal to tolerate criticism from America or its friends has increased more severely as international condemnation has accelerated. One week before the Anchorage meeting, Biden held a virtual Quad summit with India, Australia and Japan. Days later, the United States, along with the European Union, Britain, and Canada, began imposing sanctions on human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang.

The following week, 14 countries issued a joint statement criticizing the WHO investigation into the origin of COVID-19 in China. This month, the Japanese prime minister issued a joint statement with Washington calling for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the first mention of Taiwan in a U.S.-Japan statement in nearly 50 years.

Sailors line up on the deck of the Shandong aircraft carrier during a commissioning ceremony held at a seaport in Sanya in southern China’s Hainan province in a photo released on December 27, 2019. (Li Gang / Xinhua News Agency)

In the face of such coordinated pressure, an economically strong and increasingly secure Beijing has shown no sign of retreating. On the contrary, it has increased military activity around the Taiwan Strait, the most dangerous point between Beijing and Washington. China has also passed a new law that allows it coast guards to shoot at foreign ships in the South China Sea, continued her blows in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and issued counter-sanctions against Western scholars, study groups, lawyers, members of parliament and some EU institutions.

Propaganda departments have stepped up nationalism in the country, encouraging a boycott of foreign companies concerned about forced labor in Xinjiang, while Chinese diplomats have stepped up the aggression of the “wolf fighter” abroad.

China’s ambassador to Sweden recently threatened a journalist, demanding that he stop reporting on China critically or face the consequences of his actions. Earlier this year, the Chinese embassy in Prague threatened that Czech companies in China would suffer if a Czech lawmaker visited Taiwan.

On Twitter, the Chinese Consul General in Rio de Janeiro recently posted a photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him a guy and a spendthrift !!! and accusing him of turning Canada into a U.S. running dog

Such an outside approach seems unproductive, especially as the U.S. seeks to distance itself from the former toxic administration’s toxic global policies, said Susan Shirk, chairwoman of the 21st Century China Center at UC San Diego.

they [Beijing] chooses fighting with so many other countries, they make threats and they have driven everyone else into our arms, Shirk said. It seems very self-defeating, transcendental which makes you wonder, how is Xi Jinping making decisions? Are you living in an echo room? Are you getting good information about the harsh reaction of Chinese actions or not?

Portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping, leftist and late communist leader Mao Zedong at a market in Beijing in 2017. (Greg Baker / Getty Images)

Ideology is one explanation for China’s behavior. President Xi Jinping calls his reign a new era in which great changes unseen in a hundred years are unfolding. From Xis perspective, formed by a life steeped in party ideology, history is linear and inevitably leads to the triumph of China and its brand of communism over what it sees as endangered Western liberal democracies.

This strategy is even more critical and symbolic this year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Internal propaganda sounds like the success and strength of the communist leadership; there is no room for apologetic behavior on the global stage.

China’s state-run media has celebrated the country’s coronavirus content, claims of absolute poverty eradication and a staggering economic growth rate of more than 18% in its first quarter of this year, while mocking the racial conflict of America, destroyed infrastructure, mass shootings half a million deaths from coronavirus. They project a sense that prosperity lies in China’s future, not with the West.

There is an internal confession that if China is getting stronger, why should China’s foreign policy get weaker? said Yun Sun, director of the Stimson Centers Program in China.

There is a heightened sense of confidence in whether the Chinese believe they have overcome the COVID storm and the Trump administration storm, the Sun said. China considers itself a relative winner, she said, and so can talk to the US and its allies as she pleases.

As if,’s okay, they were strong, they were getting stronger, “said Nadge Rolland, a senior fellow at the National Bureau of Asian Research. We would do what they would do and we would no longer walk on egg shells with westerners anymore.

Belief in Chinas is based on nearly a decade of building Chinese influence throughout the non-Western world. Since 2013, China has pledged to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in Belt and Road projects in developing countries. It has cultivated elites with exchange and training programs that show China’s development while promising not to interfere in a country’s politics.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China has also become a critical provider of vaccines to countries in dire need, sending millions of doses to countries like Chile, Indonesia and Turkey, with the United States focusing on home vaccination first.

Chinas technology, finance and trade infrastructure plan to create an alternative system with China centered in most of the developing world, Rolland said. Countries that have become dependent on China do not offer the same kind of military alliances and partnerships that the United States has with its allies. But countries often support China in countries like the UN

Fifty countries, including most of Africa, and many Muslim-majority nations such as Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, and Bangladesh signed a letter in the UN supporting China’s actions in Xinjiang in 2019, versus 22 mostly Western nations condemning China in Xinjiang.

In 2020, 39 countries again, mostly Western ones, sent a letter against China’s oppression of ethnic minorities to the UN Human Rights Council. Cuba led 45 countries including Russia, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia and Syria in a counter-letter praising China’s human rights record.

A member of the Uyghur community living in Turkey joins a protest against China in Istanbul in February. (Omer Kuscu / Associated Press)

It’s the politics of numbers in a way. Her votes. That’s a huge crowd of liberal democracies, Rolland said. As you gather more and more countries of the developing world, developing behind you, you become the leader of the global South.

Meanwhile, the strength of U.S. alliances remains to be seen. At the end of last year, the EU entered into a great investment deal with China shortly before Bidens inauguration. The pact promised European investors greater access to China’s automotive industry, manufacturing, financial services and other sectors. He vowed that China would make state-owned enterprises act “in line with trade considerations” and ban forced technology transfers.

Although it had yet to be ratified by the European Parliament, the agreement signaled that European leaders could go their own way when it comes to Beijing.

The agreement, however, was widely criticized within Europe for its vague wording and lack of implementing provisions. It is unlikely to be ratified, especially after China’s sanctions against EU lawmakers and institutions that spoke of Xinjiang, said Reinhard Buetikofer, a German politician who is among the sanctioned members of the European Parliament.

China’s hegemonic arrogance under Xi has damaged its image in Europe and has even alienated countries like Germany that have a strong commercial interest there, Buetikofer said. The Trump administration made it difficult for Europe to work alongside America for China; Biden makes it easier, but skepticism about transatlantic relations remains.

There is still a lack of trust because there is always a later opinion, if? What if Biden misses the middle ground? What if there is a Trump revival in 2024? Tha Buetikofer. There is no way to return to America, everyone else pursues some kind of partnership.

Japan has made a strong shift toward Washington in recent months, but it also demands more from its U.S. ally, said Ryo Sahashi, a professor of international politics at the University of Tokyo. The Japanese affirmation of the U.S. alliance under Biden is a return to the basics, he said: The United States is the only essential partner for the security and survival of the Japanese themselves.

At the same time, Japan is concerned about its economic interests especially as the Biden administration is seeking a tougher line against Beijing. China is Japan’s largest trading partner. Japan wants the US to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but did not mention anything in the US-Japan joint statement this month, which focused on common security and values.

“Sometimes the American side is very visionary,” Sahashi said. Do not misunderstand me, we are fine with such a vision. But we also want to hear, where are our interests going?

No matter the American alliances, China is determined not to give up any of its core interests, said Shi Yinhong, director of the Center for American Studies at China People’s University.

There is a chance for cooperation on several issues: Xi attended the Bidens climate summit last week, and Chinese authorities are expected to approve a foreign vaccine soon, strengthening vaccine recognition and international travel.

But if Beijing were to win back favor with U.S. allies again, Shi said, he would have to compromise on the problems he is most angry about: Hong Kong, Taiwan, military construction, the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Chinas political system all untouchable in Chinas the current domestic climate, where political security is paramount and depends on nationalist demonstrations of power.

You have to make the Chinese people believe that the Chinese government, the central committee of the CCP, is the best defender of China’s national interests and honor, Shi said. Better to lose friends but look strong than to show weakness and threaten public legitimacy at home.

The calculation is clear: Not worth it, he said.

