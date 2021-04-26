Mozambique Cabo Delgado becomes a resource-rich war zone

Later, acting on orders from Anadarko and other investors in the gas project, the Mozambican government ordered the settlement of about 500 households to pave the way for an on-site gas storage facility. Most families were forced to move miles inland, interrupting their entry into the sea along with their fishing livelihood. Although families who relocated to pave the way for Anadarco operations were compensated and in some cases new homes, Ribeiro said the payments did not take into account the impacts of the obligation to relocate far inland and offshore.

Joshua Dimon, a U.S.-based academic who oversaw Anadarco’s relocation consultation process, said it was marred by intimidation and pressure from local government officials.

People were quiet talking about their grievances in their homes and privately, one-on-one, he said. But they were not content to speak in public. There was a fairly considerable fear of retribution.

Dimon said community leaders who were against the relocation were marginalized by the government in favor of more flexible local authorities, and those who spoke out were intimidated and pressured to remain silent. Mozambique security forces attended several community meetings, sending an ominous message to dissidents.

Around 2014 or 2015, the new district administrator began holding consultations about relocation with the military and police around the community, Dimon said. And he literally told them at the beginning of the meeting, do not get up and complain about the project. This is for us in Mozambique, and for our future, and it is not the time for you to complain.

According to Ribeiro, a secondary wave of land grabbing in Cabo Delgado also took place around the site of the LNG operation, as well-connected entrepreneurs, often from outside the province, sought to profit from the billion-dollar investment.

The minute the project was confirmed in 2012 to 2014, many elites realized the land would be valuable and grabbed it, he said.

However, some of the impoverished regions hoped the LNG project would be transformative, bringing rare opportunities to an area where few existed. The Mozambican government assured the residents of Cabo Delgado that they would benefit from jobs and a stronger local economy. But according to Ribeiro, programs designed to train people in the province for those jobs were poorly implemented and plagued by corruption, with some applicants paying large sums of money only to find out that the jobs never showed up or were instead given transplants from other parts of the country.

They sold the project, Ribeiro said. They created stupid unrealistic expectations without mentioning the influences because they wanted consent. And in the beginning, the young people were optimistic.

As time went on and new hotels and businesses often erupted owned by elites from the wealthier south of Mozambique without a significant increase in opportunities for Cabo Delgado residents, project perceptions began to sharpen.

When you have a group going through these hardships, and then suddenly you see another group with this wealth bubble and their delightful hotels, cars and income building houses suddenly, it causes a lot of frustration because you see that this wealth is being created and you do not you are part of it, said Ribeiro.

But in Maputo, the frustrations of fishing communities near the project site were barely apparent to old Frelimo leaders when compared to the dizzying forecasts of billions of dollars in gas revenues. By 2019, some of the worlds most powerful banks, CORPORATIONS AND governments were in operation, including ExxonMobil, BP and Shell, along with export agencies and state-owned oil companies from the US, China, India, South Korea and others. In September 2019, Anadarko sold its 26.5% stake in the Afungi Bay project to Total for $ 3.9 billion in a deal the French company said fits perfectly with our strategy.

But until then, the project was facing far bigger problems than a misplaced relocation process and so was Cabo Delgado.

Jihad, the rubies and the revolution

The origin of al-Shabaab is still obscure, but some experts believe the group precedes the discovery of LNG in Cabo Delgado and that its activities are unlikely to be a direct response to the project. A study, for example, traced its history to a small group of extremists who may have been inspired by fundamentalist preachers in southern Tanzania and who came into conflict with the Cabo Delgado authorities as early as mid-2010. The group clashed with Muslims more moderate for their ties to the Mozambican government, leading to a coup in which some of its members were imprisoned and their mosques destroyed. In October 2017, the group attacked police in the port city of Mocmboa da Praia.

Since then, the militants, who are known locally as al-Shabaab (no connection to the Somali militants of the same name), have gathered momentum, recruiting recruits as they carry out rampant attacks against symbols of state authority as well as civilians. in Cabo Delgado. To counter the uprising, Mozambique has deployed paramilitary soldiers and police in the region largely for little effect. Beware of appearing incapable of controlling its own territory, until the Mozambican government has recently reluctant to seek help from her neighbors, but she has hired a series of foreign mercenaries to help her secure the province.

Russia’s secret group Wagner, a commando unit made up of former Spetsnaz soldiers, was first on the scene but withdrew earlier this year after suffering great casualties. Another, the Dyck Advisory Group from South Africa, which previously specialized in illegal anti-hunting patrols, has provided air support from helicopters.

In one last report, Amnesty International said both sides of the conflict, as well as mercenaries employed by Mozambique, have committed serious human rights abuses against an increasingly terrorized civilian population. Journalists and scholars have been barred from visiting the region, and others stationed there have described a climate of oppression and fear.

We had a community journalist with whom we interacted in Palma disappearing, Ribiero said. He sent a text saying some soldiers are coming towards me, I will call you again and we have never heard from him again.