With 380 deaths, Delhi records the highest number to date; positivity rate at over 35 percent in- New Indian Express

from PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded the highest one-day increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths with 380 other people who contracted the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate was over 35 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released of city department.

This is the fifth day on the sidewalk that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 350 casualties on Sunday, 357 deaths, the highest figure before Monday’s figure since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The national capital had registered 22,933 cases on Sunday, 24,103 cases on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positive rate was 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 percent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday – the highest so far – 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

The capital registered over 20,201 new cases.

The number of cases is low due to the smaller number of tests performed the day before.

A total of 57,690 tests, including over 18,000 rapid antigen tests, were performed in that period, he added.

This is the lowest number of tests performed this month.

With the new cases, the accumulated number of COVID-19 capital has increased to 10,47,916 and the death toll due to viral disease stands at 14,628, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate was 35.02 percent, she added.

The number of active cases in the city was at 92,358.

Of the 20,487 beds in city hospitals, only 1,656 are free.

Of the 5,525 beds in COVID care centers, 5,081 are free, while only 47 beds are free out of 196 in dedicated COVID health centers.

A total of 52,733 patients are recovering in isolation at home, the bulletin said.

A significant number of 22,055 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

A total of 43,637 doses of vaccine were administered to humans in the period mentioned, and beneficiaries included 31,888 who received the first dose and 11,749 who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of congestion zones in the city has increased to 29,104 from 27,366 the day before.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday took strong note of black marketing in oxygen cylinders, reportedly selling at Rs 1 lakh per unit in the national capital for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients, and urged the VET government to take action. against those who indulged in it, saying that distributing gas cylinders is “your child.”

Regarding the delivery of oxygen cylinders, “there is a major issue in Delhi,” the high court said as it shared the incident of a senior lawyer who had personally informed the judge that people were demanding Rs 1 lakh per oxygen cylinder.

“The distribution of the oxygen cylinder is your child (Delhi government). You have powers, exercise them. If someone is dealing with black marketing, take action. They must be taken on duty. Bring it before us and we will take action, “A bench by Judges Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said during the three-and-a-half hour hearing on the escalation of the oxygen crisis at various hospitals in Delhi.

The court was informed by the Delhi government adviser that the oxygen cylinder fillers were not giving details of supplies and fillings.

Senior lawyer Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said that before taking any action he would need information from fillers about the deliveries made by them, but if he sends a notice due to the show asking for such details, he is seen as harsh.

With that in mind, the jeweler directed all oxygen cylinder fillers in Delhi to be present at the hearing on Tuesday following complaints about the non-availability of gas cylinders and black marketing.

Stoli said it has received information that fillers are selling oxygen sellers at high rates, such as Rs 1 lakh, on the black market and directed the Delhi government to take action against such persons.

The court also ruled that fillers must comply with its previous order to provide details of deliveries made by them to hospitals and others, failing in which “we will be forced to take strict action against them.” .

During the hearing, Siddharth Jain, Director of INOX who is a leading supplier of medical oxygen in Delhi, informed the court about the difficulties faced by suppliers in making supplies.

He said his factories are working 24X7 even when many staff members are infected with COVID-19.

“When my truck leaves, it is working like a dairy that releases small amounts of milk in some places. Before, it was not, but now the demand is much more than the supply. Our trucks deviate in the middle of the road. Why not “Do you want to supply oxygen? Business is my business and I have been supplying oxygen to Delhi for the last 20 years. No one has complained except Delhi hospitals,” he said.

He said some clarity should be given regarding supplies and so much paperwork required by the Delhi government will affect its functioning in making oxygen supplies.

The court then asked Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, who was present at the hearing, to hold a meeting with oxygen suppliers, fillers and hospitals and nursing homes during the day to draw up a distribution plan.

Stoli said that just as the central government has drawn up an oxygen distribution plan for the entire country, the Delhi government may have such a plan for the national capital.

She said the meeting could be held in the evening around 5pm and urged authorities to put the resolution before the court by Tuesday.

HC also said it expects the Rajasthan government to abide by orders not to block cryogenic tanks carrying medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients in other states noting that any obstruction at this stage would equate to endangering hundreds of human lives.

A bank of Directors Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, holding a three-and-a-half-hour-long hearing on the oxygen crisis, said no purpose would be served by causing such setbacks.

“We hope and expect that the State of Rajasthan will obey the orders approved by the court and the Central government. An obstacle in the matter of liquid oxygen at this stage will equate to endangering hundreds of human lives. This will not serve anyone for no purpose hinders, “the bench said, adding that banning the tanks would have a snow-collecting effect.

The remarks from the bench came after INOX, which supplies oxygen to Delhi, said some of its cisterns were banned by the Rajasthan government and will not be released yet.

Attorney General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the court that strict measures would be taken against those who stopped the cisterns and they would be released.

“The consequences would follow. We will set an example,” he said during the hearing.

