The man, 18, was arrested following reports of gunshots at Crawley College | UK News





Police have arrested an 18-year-old near Crawley College and are investigating his origins following an incident in which two people were injured and students and staff were evacuated. Many officers rushed to the scene in West Sussex following reports of gunshots Monday afternoon, which are still unverified. Police searched the college campus for any suspects amid chaos and confusion about what triggered the alarm. An 18-year-old was arrested at the scene. Police said a firearm and knife were seized. Counter-terrorism officials are now monitoring the situation as police try to find a motive and unite what happened. A spokesman for the South East Counter-Terrorism Police (CTPSE), which covers the Sussex area, said the CTPSE are aware of the ongoing incident in Crawley and the connection to Sussex police officers who are leading the response. Sussex police said that around 3.10pm they started receiving numerous phone calls about gunshots near the college, which provides further and higher education for students aged 16 and over. Police said two college staff members were treated for minor injuries, which were not gunshot wounds. Detectives are investigating whether the detainee had any connection to the college as well as his ancestry and whether he was previously known to police. All lines of investigation are open, Sussex police said. In a statement the force said: Officers received multiple phone calls shortly after 3.10pm on Monday 26 April about reports of gunfire at a college on College Road, Crawley. Armed police were quickly on the scene and an 18-year-old from Crawley was arrested on College Road at 3.20pm and remains in custody at this time. A firearm and a knife were seized The students and staff were evacuated to a safe area while police conducted a search of the buildings. Ch Supt Howard Hodges added: We continue to have a large police presence in Crawley and are calling on anyone with information to report. Two college staff members sustained minor injuries and were taken to a medical center. No one else has reported us with injuries, but if you need medical help, please contact the ambulance service or talk to an officer. We are in touch with Officers in Counter-Terrorism Police South-East. All lines of inquiry are open at this stage. Roads near the college are closed and we continue to urge members of the public to stay away from the area at this time. Owen Smith-Carretero, a witness, told Crawley Observer police who grabbed the area: There were cops everywhere. They were like ants. There was a helicopter flying overhead. They were full. They were walking up and down the road, about 30-35 police officers, dozens of police cars and ambulances. In a statement Crawley College said on its website: We are aware of an incident at Crawley College this afternoon. We are awaiting further information from the police. At this time, we are unaware of any serious damage. Our priority remains the safety of students and staff.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos