KCR, bucket-limited KTR, managing citizen surveys virtually





HYDERABAD: TRS Supreme Leader and Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and KT Minister and President Rama Rao, both closed after contracting Covid-19, are monitoring the ruling party’s campaigns and strategies for the April 30 municipal elections on a daily basis through teleconferences with – charge ministers and party leaders of the respective districts. Coincidentally, the Prime Minister has remained in quarantine at his farmhouse in Erravelli since April 19 and Rama Rao has been under house isolation in Pragthi Bhavan since April 23 after two positive Covid-19 tests. Despite this, they are holding teleconferences with party leaders three times a day, sources in the ruling party revealed. Elections are scheduled for April 30 in the municipal corporations of Warangal and Khammam, in addition to the five municipalities of Siddipet, Jadcherla, Atchampet, Nakrekal and Kothur. Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao have set the goal of a clean sweep for TRS executives in these municipal polls. Both are receiving poll reports on a daily basis on party prospects and warning leaders of shortcomings. The emphasis of the Prime Minister and Minister of IT is on keeping the Warangal and Khammam corporations in absolute majority, it is learned.

Since these will be the final elections in Telangana before the 2023 Assembly polls, both Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao are giving high priority to achieving a resounding result in these municipal polls. Their purpose is to send a clear signal that there is no alternative to TRS in the state. The incumbent party president has called on all TRS leaders and cadres in the districts to raise party flags on Tuesday, April 27, the day TRS was formed. Rama Rao said although the party had planned to organize the TRS Formation Day celebrations in a magnificent way, as this year marks the end of two decades of the party’s existence, they have left all the celebrations pending due to the ongoing pandemic in the state . TRS Secretary General and Rajya Sabha K. Keshava Rao member will unfurl the party flag in Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. …

