This photo taken in N’djamena on April 23, 2021 shows the Chadian flag floating on a monument in … [+] ‘Place de la Nation’ during the funeral of the late president Idriss Deby State. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP through Getty Images



One week ago, Chadian President Idriss Dby Into died after receiving a bullet in the chest nearly 200 miles from the Chadian capital NDjamena, on the day he won a sixth term as the country’s strong 30-year ruler. Dbys’s death has radiated fears of instability in much of North Africa and the Sahel and has sparked a host of conspiracy theories whose arguments tend to align with the political agendas of those who float them. Dby was quickly replaced by a transitional council of military officers chaired by his 37-year-old son Mahamat Idriss, in a move that Chadian opposition groups have called unconstitutional.

Dby was killed during an attack by the armed rebel Chadian Front pour lAlternance et la Concorde au Tchad (FACT), which has been parked on the Libyan side of the Chad-Libya border for the past few years, taking advantage of Libyan chaos to periodically started raids on NDjamena. The last major FACT attack on Debys forces, in 2019, caused French air strikes to save the Chadian leader.

In part on April 22, New York Times suggested that Debys’ killers were backed by the Libyan National Army (led by former US intelligence asset General Khalifa Heftar), the Russias Wagner Group (a mercenary organization implicated in the Libyan civil war), and the United Arab Emirates. This may be the most impossible explanation.

The FACT was formed around 2016 and set up a rear base in the strategic Libyan central city of Jufra, at a time when militias from the Libyan West Bank enclave of Misrata maintained influence in the area. Khalifa Heftars Libyan National Army (LNA) then took control of Jufra and, according to Western military experts, used FACT or smaller groups lined up with FACT to help guard Libyan oil facilities farther south, in indirect areas under the control of the LNA. Several FACT members apparently took part in the LNA attack on Tripoli and their former clients, in 2019.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

In that context, some Wagner Group support for FACT is theoretically possible, if difficult to verify. FACT had equal opportunities to benefit from training by the Misrata-Islamic militia, which are anti-Haftar and remain highly influential. The United Arab Emirates, together with France, Egypt and other regional states, and the LNA, have long supported the Dby regime, which they saw as an indispensable defense against extremists lined up with Al Qaeda, ISIS and Boco Haram, whose traces run through Central Africa and the Sahel. There is very little to suggest that these states and organizations would find common ground in lowering the Dby table.

The Libyan blogosphere has advanced the idea that Russia saw an opportunity in advancing the FASTs to replace Dby with someone more effective in undermining French influence in Sub-Saharan Africa – including but not limited to the resource-rich Central African Republic (CAR) , with which Russia had done a number of recent business deal. But over the past two years Dby has made more deals with Russia, no less.

This and the fact that France failed to use its substantial military and intelligence assets in Chad to protect Dby has led to a number of Africans edition to speculate that it was Dbys’s biggest ally, France, that was the culprit. According to this theory, Paris has been so upset by the strategic risks of Dbys’s return to Russia and growing accusations that it has ignored human rights abuses by the Dby regime in the service of counter-terrorism – so much so that it has benefited from FACT advances. to provide coverage for an assassination attempt, possibly using French aircraft.

None of these explanations are satisfactory and we may never know what happened. The simplest explanation is that FAKT acted alone, in pursuit of a long domestic political agenda. But on a larger scale, the Dbys decline underscores the enduring consequences of Libyan weakness.

Had NATO intervention in 2011 and that after a decade been better managed, Libya could now be serving as a model for a progressive transition in Chad, rather than fearing a return from a damaged country from its vacuum of power. Using a multi-year UN-backed reconciliation process, Turkey and Russia (whose alliance is sealed by a shared desire to undermine US and European influence in the Middle East) became the main disruptors, making the solution enduring the Libyan conflict extremely difficult. This is especially true if one aspires to see Libya as an independent state. This has sidelined the United States, Europe and the UN, calling on all foreigners to immediately withdraw their troops and advisers from Libya. The events in Chad give one more reason that this is unlikely to happen soon.