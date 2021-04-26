Stolen engines, boats leave Saanich youth scout program inoperable – Vancouver Island Free Daily



Four engines and a boat were stolen from Garry Oak Sea Scouts’ 12th compound in Cadboro-Gyro Park on April 19 or 20 (Google Streetview / Screenshot) Stolen engines, boats leave Saanich youth scout program inoperable Buyers were asked to be careful when buying used engines or boats Garry Oak Sea 12th Scouts will no longer be able to run his youth programs after several engines and a boat were stolen from its compound last week. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between April 19 and 20 when a suspect or unknown suspect entered the compound enclosed in Cadboro-Gyro Park and stole four small engines and a 11.5-meter rigid body boat. In total, the value of the stolen equipment is $ 15,200. Sea scouts were targeted again in September 2020 when two Zodiacs were stolen from the same place. An investigation by the Saanich Police Department has not yet yielded any suspects. Police ask people for theft information and be careful when buying used engines or boats. “Beware of exterior boards that have been repainted, cosmetically altered or have a tangled or missing serial number,” Const. Tha Markus Anastasiades. “When purchasing a used engine, the public can conduct an online search through the CPIC (Canadian Police Information Center) to determine if the item has been reported stolen.” Last week’s stolen items include a 1996 Honda 8HP engine (probably white, red or black), a 2003 Honda 15HP silver engine, a 2010 Suzuki 9.9 HP black engine and a 2013 2013 black and a boat RIB-350 HYP of 2009 11.5 feet. Anyone with information is required to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through Victoria Major Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Saanich Police Department









