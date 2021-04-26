International
Britain will bake in the 27C heat wave for the next phase of lifting the blockage
BRITAIN is set to scratch at a 27C hot wave in time for the next stage of blocking lift.
Mild temperatures are also expected to become even warmer, with 32C forecast for the end of May.
Read our live UK blog for the latest forecasts
Although, to the disappointment of those making plans for a bank holiday, temperatures will drop to 15C over the weekend over the next week – before rising to 27C in mid-May.
A series of hot forecasts, each lasting up to a week, are expected in time for May 17 – when hotels plan to reopen and overseas travel will resume, The Weather Outlook has said.
Meanwhile, 30C sunlight in early June will set the stage well when all restrictions are expected to be lifted on June 21st.
Temperatures are expected to rise even hotter later in the month, with a 33C burn on the road.
It comes as hot air blows from the continent, with the Met Office declaring it three times warmer than average three times more likely than colder-than-average temperatures during April and June.
And even the hottest temperatures can follow later in the summer.
A Met Office forecaster said: “It’s likely to continue to settle, but with the possibility of rain later in the week.
In May, warm days are most likely inland South and West.
May 7-21 has the possibility of warmer forecasts, with excellent periods and several showers.
Last summer saw the longest “extreme heat wave” since records began in 1841, at 34C every day for six consecutive days from 7 to 12 August.
The magic of the sun was an even longer period than the summer hit by the drought of 1976, which saw no pipes on the road.
Until then, the cold north winds will end a cold April – offset by brilliant magic over the Bank Holiday weekend and some rainfall.
It will follow the sunny weather up and down the UK today as the British continued to flock to beaches and beer gardens.
Met Office forecaster Martin Bowles said: “There will be a lot of sunshine on Sunday, although a little cloudy in the east.
“It will be a bright and dry day, while the sunset of the country will remain sunlight wall to wall.
“Over the next few days temperatures will drop slightly because they are above average for this time of year.”
And today’s forecast should maintain the trend of what has been one of the driest Aprils recorded with the UK seeing less than one-fifth of the average rainfall for the month so far.
Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said Highs pushed to 27C are expected from mid-May, with 30C in June and 33C by early July.
Heat flames are forecast from the continent.
