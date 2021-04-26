The Saudi king invites the ruler of Qatar to visit: The Office of the Emirs | Politics news





Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani receives a letter from King Salman including an invitation to visit, in the last sign of improving relations between former rivals.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia has invited the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit the kingdom, the emirs’s office said, in the latest sign of improving relations between neighbors and former rivals. Riyadh and its allies severed ties with Qatar in June 2017 over allegations that it was too close to Iran and was heading for regional unrest, claims Qatar has always denied. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and trade ties and imposed a land, sea and air blockade on the Gulf state. But in January, blocking countries agreed to re-establish ties with Qatar following a storm of diplomatic activity by former US President Donald Trumps administration. The emir received a letter from King Salman including an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia, his office said in a statement Monday. He did not say whether Sheikh Tamim had accepted or when the visit would take place. HH Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has received a written message from the Guardian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including an invitation to His Majesty to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.# QNA pic.twitter.com/E4wVaVzOf0 Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) April 26, 2021 Sheikh Tamim last traveled to the kingdom in January for the summit, organized by the kings’ son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which led to Doha to be readmitted to the regional region. He did not meet the king at that time. The latest invitation was handed out by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who traveled to Doha for meetings with his Qatari counterpart. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is visiting the country. They reviewed bilateral co-operation relations and the strengthening of the Co-operation Council for the Gulf Arab states.# QNA pic.twitter.com/AH0zecbRlC Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) April 26, 2021 The two discussed Gulf unity, the Qatari foreign ministry said. Since the reconciliation, there have been cautious steps towards normalcy, including the resumption of air travel and the reopening of Qatar’s only land border with Saudi Arabia.







