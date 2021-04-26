Canadian Armed Forces Sending Teams to Ontario as COVID-19 Cases Strain Critical Care Capacity

The Canadian Armed Forces will deploy three medical assistance teams to health care facilities in Ontario, primarily in the Greater Toronto Area, according to the top defense knowledgeable source on file.

Exact destinations have not yet been determined, but the first flight will depart from Newfoundland to Ontario on Tuesday. The teams will consist of approximately 10 staff each. CAF will also start flights to civilian medical staff provided by other provinces, CBC News has learned.

The move comes after Ontario made a formal request to the Canadian Armed Forces for assistance in dealing with an increase in COVID-19-related critical care cases, just days after it rejected an offer from the federal government to send additional personnel.

In a statement Monday, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Sylvia Jones said the province “has made a request for assistance to those identified sources, many of whom reside, for example, within the Canadian Armed Forces and Cross-border organizations.” Canadian Red “.

“In addition to human health resources, we are seeking logistical and operational support as we seek to enhance our response to COVID-19,” said Jones spokesman Stephen Warner.

Speaking to reporters, Jones said the request, made Friday, did not require a specific number of staff.

“What we are looking for are highly specialized nurses who can assist in our intensive care unit beds and medical staff who can assist our hospitals that are seeing alarming increases in COVID-19 cases,” she said.

Sunnybrookputs first patient in field hospital

Meanwhile, the Sunnybrook Center for Health Sciences, for the first time, placing patients in its field hospital. The center reported its first patient on Monday. A total of 10 beds have been made available so far there to help relieve pressure on acute care hospitals.

Ontario also reported a third case of a rare blood clotting condition known as asvaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia (VITT), this time in a man in his 70s currently in hospital after receiving the CoviShield vaccine, a vaccine versionAstraZenecavaccine.

The news comes as Ontario reported another 3,510 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of patients with diseases who need a ventilator to breathe exceeded 600.

According to the Ministry of Health, 877 people with COVID-19 are being treated in intensive care units across the province, twice as many as they were in early April.

Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that compiles a daily report for hospitals and health organizations, said 59 patients were admitted to the ICU just yesterday. Anthony Dale, president of the Ontario Hospital Association, said a total of 1,415 COVID patients have been referred to the ICU this month so far.

Of those in intensive care, 605 patients are on a ventilator nearly double the first number at the peak of the second wave in January.

Public health units also recorded the deaths of 24 other people with the disease, bringing the official number to 7,935. The seven-day average of deaths has climbed to a third wave height of 28.6.

Ford again votes no unpaid bill for sick days

Among those Ontars who recently died with their 13-year-old daughter from Brampton by COVIDisa.

In a statement, Prime Minister Doug Ford called the death of Emily Victoria Viegas a “devastating reminder of what this virus can do.”

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all those who suffer from the terrible loss of this new life,” he said. Ford remains in isolation after being exposed to personnel who tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday marked the 25th time the Ford government voted not only for sick days paid only in 2021, the New Democratic Opposition Party stressed.

The latest bill was introduced by Liberal MPP Michael Couteau, although previous moves by the NDP were voted on several times as well.

“It’s horrible to think how many people have gotten sick and how many lives have been lost because the Ford government did not want to spend the money to let workers stay home when they got sick,” said London WestPP London Peggy Sattler, who presented IN Stay home if you are sick.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dirk Huyer, chief prosecutor in Ontario, noted in an interview with the CBC News Network that 27 people with COVID, many of them under the age of 60, died suddenly at home throughout April.

LOOK | Corruption in Ontario discusses apparent sudden deaths from COVID-19:

Ontario Chief Prosecutor, Dr. Dirk Huyer says he does not know why 27 people, many of them under the age of 60, appear to have died suddenly at home from COVID-19 in April, something he described as “extremely obvious”. 6:16

New cases in today’s update include:

1,015 in Toronto

909 in the Peel Region

391 in the York Region

244 in the Durham Region

206 in Ottawa

143 in the Halton Region

In particular, laboratories completed only 33,822 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, the smallest in more than a month. They reported a positivity rate in the province of 10.9 percent, a new high for Ontario, though not surprising given the relatively low level of testing.

The seven-day average of daily cases dropped to 3,917, the first time it has fallen below 4,000 in nearly two weeks. The move has been slow but steady since April 17th.

Another 4,057 cases were resolved in today’s provincial report. There are about 40,586 active infections confirmed in Ontario.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief health officer, said last week that the cases appeared to be flat and indeed appear to be so. The current home stay order was implemented on April 8, about two and a half weeks ago, and the slow growth of new cases may indicate that restrictions are having an effect.

But at a press conference Monday, Williams and and Associate Health Medical Officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe suggested that the federal government should do more to address the spread of COVID-19 through travel.

Canada moved last week to ban direct flights from India and Pakistan over concerns over the transmission of variant B.1.617 first identified in India, but concerns remain about the effectiveness of quarantine rules and what counts as travel essential.

Only about two percent of COVID-19 cases in Canada are currently travel-related, but Yaffe stressed that with the variants of concern now accounted for in most Ontario cases, this percentage “does not represent the burden of disease associated with international Travel . “

“I do not think the system, in my mind, is strong enough,” Williams added.

Several vaccine deliveries are expected this week

Sunday’s low test count was accompanied by a significant drop in vaccinations.

Public health units collectively administered only 69,308 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health said well below the minimum target of at least 100,000 per day and less than half Ontario’s capacity of 150,000 per day.

Ontario has used 4,696,211, or about 89 percent, of the 5,248,345 doses it has taken so far. Slightly less than 30 percent of the province’s total population has had at least one vaccine dose.

Health officials are expecting several important deliveries this week: 396,630 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 116,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single vaccine. A delivery of 389,000 doses of AstraZeneca that were scheduled to land last week has not yet arrived and it is unclear when it will happen.

The director general of the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) told CBC News that he envisions about 1,400 pharmacies administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to complete doses within seven to 10 days.

Justin Bates said there is likely to be a calm in the availability of vaccines through participating pharmacies as a dose. OPAis are discussing a possible pilot project with the health ministry that would see some pharmacies offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Selected hotspots can start offering vaccines as early as this week, Bates said.

“This will allow us to reduce all distribution and logistics and then have a wider reach,” he said.

Late last week, Ontario’s COVID-19 scientific advisory board recommended that the province review its vaccine distribution plan to divert up to 50 percent of the vaccine doses available in the 74 hot postcodes. The current strategy allows 25 percent of total doses to go to the 114 defined hotspots.

In a review posted online, the science table said shifting access would also speed up vaccinations for essential workers and could potentially prevent up to 20 percent of predicted infections among those aged 16 to 59 years.

Asked about the recommendation during the question period in the legislature, Health Minister Christine Elliott gave no indication that the government is currently considering making the change. But speaking to reporters afterwards, Elliot said she takes the recommendation seriously and that a decision will be made soon.

That said, the distribution strategy also provides considerable autonomy for public health units to make internal decisions regarding the distribution of vaccines even without a formal change to the wider plan of the province.