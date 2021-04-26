The Canadian Federal Government will Intervene in the Montreal Stock Strike





The picket lines rose this monringe to the general strike in the Port of Montreal (Syndicat des dbardeurs – SCFP section location 375 photos) from

Maritime Executive

04-26-2021 05:26:40 The federal government of Canada announced that it plans to intervene to end the strike of dock workers in Montreal. Saying the strike has the potential to last for a long time and negatively affect the Canadian economy, the federal government filed a notice of its intention to intervene, which is different from August 2020 when the federal government refused to get involved in disputes between the union and the employment association representing the container terminal operators. Following the announcement on Friday of their intention to launch a general strike, picket lines were officially set up in the Port of Montreal at 7am this morning marking the port’s second general strike in eight months. Prior to the strike in August 2020, there have also been brief work stoppages and limited strikes since the expiration of the union collective bargaining agreement in December 2018. Following the expiration of a ceasefire in March 2021, the union began refusing overtime and weekend work in an effort to put pressure on the Maritime Employers Association to resume collective bargaining. Yesterday morning, Labor Minister Filomena Tassi presented an announcement of the federal government’s intention to push through an act through parliament to order the immediate return to work at the port. “The current shutdown at Port is causing significant and potentially long-term damage to the Canadian economy and is adding stress to supply chains already under considerable strain due to COVID-19,” the minister wrote on Twitter. She said the parties appeared to be far from each other with little hope for a speedy solution. By submitting the notice, the federal government is speeding up the process and may postpone the proposed act until Wednesday. This morning our government has announced legislation entitled “An Act to Ensure the Resumption and Continuation of Operations at the Port of Montreal”. – Filomena Tassi (@FilomenaTassi) April 25, 2021 The MBA says it needs more flexibility from dock workers to respond to changes in port operations and global transportation. The union has said in addition to wage issues it needs improvements in working hours for doctors. They argue that the current schedule keeps coasters at work for many days without enough time for their family life. The mediator for the situation called 375 premises of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and MBA representatives back to the negotiating table this morning. Late today, the negotiating committee from the Syndicat des débardeurs – SCFP local 375 section wrote a message on Twitter saying they were still in talks and more information would follow. This came after union representative Michael Murray told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation this morning, “I do not hope there will be a solution today. The employer will simply sit on their hands and wait to see the contents of Minister Tassi’s special legislation. Murphy accused local employees and officials of using the “nuclear option” in their conversations by addressing the federal government for intervention. The Port of Montreal issued a statement saying it welcomed intervention in the dispute. They cited a recent economic study that found that a disruption to port activities causes a loss of $ 10 million to $ 25 million a day for the Canadian economy. They reported 80,000 TEUs were grounded or changed and about 20 vessels were diverted during last summer’s strike.







