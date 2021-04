Canada’s Trans Mountain orders suspension of oil line expansion to protect bird nests

A factory and electric poles seen from Sheerness, Sheppey Island, Britain, 5 March 2021. Photo taken on 5 March 2021. To encounter Special Report SH HENDETSI-CORONAVIRUS / REUTERS UK-VARIANT / Dylan Martinez

The Canadian government has ordered Trans Mountain Corp. to suspend work on part of its pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, for four months to protect bird nests, a government spokeswoman said Monday. The $ 12.6 billion ($ 10.17 billion) Trans Mountain (TMX) Expansion Project will triple the capacity of the pipeline, which runs from Edmonton, Alberta, off the coast of British Columbia, to ship 890,000 barrels a day of raw and refined when it is completed at the end of 2022. Trans Mountain said the order applies to a one-kilometer stretch along its pipeline route and work continues on all other areas of the 1,150-kilometer (715-mile) route. There was no change in the expected service date. An Environmental and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) enforcement officer visited the site in a Burnaby forest twice this month following complaints about construction activity affecting nests, including those of a species known as the Anna Hummingbird, of which are migratory birds protected under Canadian law. Migratory birds are especially vulnerable during the nesting season. The ECCC issued a written order on April 16 to stop any activity including cutting down trees with heavy machinery in the country. The order lasts until August 20 when the nesting season ends. “Cutting vegetation and trees or carrying out other disruptive activities such as bulldozing or using chainsaws and heavy machinery near active nests will result in disturbance or destruction of those nests,” said ECCC spokeswoman Samantha Bayard. in a statement. Environmental activists and some indigenous groups oppose the project, which has been plagued by years of regulatory delays and cost overruns. In 2018 the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada to ensure continued expansion, making Trans Mountain a government corporation. Sara Ross, a member of the Community Nesting Network, who raised the alarm about the hive nest being affected, said more government monitoring was needed along the entire pipeline route. “When the government is the owner as well as the regulator, it means groups like ours are necessary,” Ross said. ($ 1 = C $ 1.2395) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

