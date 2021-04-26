Connect with us

Poo dog DNA testing will be launched in Leitrim to find owners who are not being cleaned

1 min ago

THE LEITRIM DISTRICT COUNCIL is planning to bring dog DNA testing in an effort to help identify owners who fail to pick up their dog litter on streets, parks, hiking trails and residential properties.

Dog waste samples in areas with high levels of dog pollution will be taken from the Leitrim animal caretaker and then compared to saliva samples taken from dogs in the same area.

Dog owners will be asked to cooperate with the guards by allowing a saliva creature to be taken from their dog, the council said.

The local authority said dog owners who fail to comply will be issued a legal notice under the Animal Health and Welfare Act which obliges the owner to allow one of their dogs to take a saliva sample.

  • Our colleagues at Noteworthy want to find out what is being done to address the dog feces that fill our streets and parks. Support this project here.

Failure to comply with this notice, not allowing a sample to be taken, will result in a fine or prosecution, according to the council.

When asked to describe the legal basis regarding the issuance of legal notices, a Leitrim County Council spokesman said it was relying on Article 22 of the Waste Pollution Act 1997.

Section 22 of the 1997 Garbage Pollution Act states that dog owners must clean up after their dog if he commits a foul in public places.

Owners who do not do this are guilty of a criminal offense and may be fined if their dog litter is not cleaned.

Dog owners who allow pet owners to take voluntary samples and when a DNA match is confirmed will not be fined for a first-time offense, the council said. However, he added that a fine could be issued for subsequent violations.

In addition to making dog litter ugly, they also pose a health risk as they may contain bacteria such as E-coli and parasites such as roundworms, the larvae of which can cause vision loss, the council said. of Leitrim County in a statement.

The Leitrim County Council urges dog owners to be polite to their community and always take care of your dog, it says.

We want to reinforce the message that this is just a human problem and not a dog. Please think of vulnerable members of your community such as wheelchair users, visually impaired people, infants and young children, those who use nests and wheelchairs, and people who play sports, the council said.

Whether you own a dog or not, dog litter in public spaces affects everyone, so please bag, discard.

Similar initiatives

or pilot scheme to test poo dog DNA to test and catch owners who fail to clean up after their pet was released in an area of ​​London in 2016.

Over the course of three months, the scheme saw examples of dog litter being assembled by officers from the City of London in Barking (yes, bark) and Dagenham Council and park rangers.

BBC reports that while the authority hailed the scheme as a success, halving the amount of dog mess on the street, he acknowledged that it was mainly the dog owners responsible who registered for the scheme.

In the US, a private company was called PooPrints runs a genetic database of dogs with DNA collected from cheekbones.

The company can then collect DNA from clean animal waste and compare it to the database to identify who did not get behind their animal.



