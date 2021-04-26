International
Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand ready to help Covid destroyed India
India is battling a second devastating wave of Covid-19 that is killing thousands every day. Video / CNN
New Zealand is ready to help the people of India as the country continues to grapple with the escalating and equally devastating Covid-19 situation.
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has signaled that the Government is working closely with Indian officials to decide what we can do to help.
Speaking on the TVNZ Breakfast show, he said: “It’s awful. Our hearts go out to the people of India.
“Together with the rest of the international community, we stand ready to support India.
“I know a number of countries have already received oxygen and other things coming and we just have to support the Indian Government and the Indian community to get through this terrible situation they are in at the moment.”
The situation in India has deteriorated – with more than 2,000 deaths and 350,000 new Covid cases reported daily.
Officials, however, believe these figures are not real numbers.
Having the health system overloaded by the large number of Covid-19 cases was a real fear for all countries of the world, Robertson told the AM Show, which is exactly what is playing out in India right now.
Robertson said the worldwide vaccination campaign is shedding light at the end of the tunnel.
“But clearly we will be living with Covid – as a globe – for a considerable length of time.”
Pacific travel bubbles on cards
Robertson also gave an indication of more travel bubbles potentially opening up in what he said is the “near future”.
“We will open the steps you have seen with the transtasman bubble – and look to do it in some of the Pacific neighboring countries in the near future.”
These comments come as countries including the Cook Islands, Tonga and Samoa remain completely without Covid.
“But Covid will be with the world for a long time – and we need to see that vaccination campaign across the globe before that sense of normalcy comes,” he said.
“This is a pandemic and New Zealand and Australia – we have all done really well here and as a result we are enjoying a lot of freedom.
“But all over the world there are still a lot of deaths, unfortunately, a lot of cases and a pandemic that still needs very close management.
Fiji issues ‘stop shaking hands’
Fiji, however, is dealing with a stalemate as cases emerged from a funeral that has been dubbed a super-spreading event.
A total of 12 new positive cases have been confirmed there overnight and officials have now issued a “stop shaking hands” warning to locals.
“Stop shaking hands, touching and embracing,” the Fijian government wrote on its official Facebook page this morning.
“Our greatest hope is in the hands of every Fijian – please, for the fate of our country and those we love, do what we have instructed you to do.
“Do not let this opportunity go to waste.”
Robertson acknowledged what was happening in Fiji: “We are supporting our friends in Fiji on a number of levels – both in terms of their Covid response, but also their overall budget.
“It ‘s disturbing and disturbing. They have taken a very drastic and dramatic action – which is what you would expect in a situation like this. No flight enters and leaves for a period of time.
“But it just reminds us all – or not – that Covid’s danger is going nowhere.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]