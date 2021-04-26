Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand ready to help Covid destroyed India

India is battling a second devastating wave of Covid-19 that is killing thousands every day. Video / CNN

New Zealand is ready to help the people of India as the country continues to grapple with the escalating and equally devastating Covid-19 situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has signaled that the Government is working closely with Indian officials to decide what we can do to help.

Speaking on the TVNZ Breakfast show, he said: “It’s awful. Our hearts go out to the people of India.

“Together with the rest of the international community, we stand ready to support India.

“I know a number of countries have already received oxygen and other things coming and we just have to support the Indian Government and the Indian community to get through this terrible situation they are in at the moment.”

The situation in India has deteriorated – with more than 2,000 deaths and 350,000 new Covid cases reported daily.

Officials, however, believe these figures are not real numbers.

Having the health system overloaded by the large number of Covid-19 cases was a real fear for all countries of the world, Robertson told the AM Show, which is exactly what is playing out in India right now.

Covid-19 continues to escalate to alarming new heights in India. Photo / Mike Scott

Robertson said the worldwide vaccination campaign is shedding light at the end of the tunnel.

“But clearly we will be living with Covid – as a globe – for a considerable length of time.”

Pacific travel bubbles on cards

Robertson also gave an indication of more travel bubbles potentially opening up in what he said is the “near future”.

“We will open the steps you have seen with the transtasman bubble – and look to do it in some of the Pacific neighboring countries in the near future.”

These comments come as countries including the Cook Islands, Tonga and Samoa remain completely without Covid.

“But Covid will be with the world for a long time – and we need to see that vaccination campaign across the globe before that sense of normalcy comes,” he said.

“This is a pandemic and New Zealand and Australia – we have all done really well here and as a result we are enjoying a lot of freedom.

“But all over the world there are still a lot of deaths, unfortunately, a lot of cases and a pandemic that still needs very close management.

Fiji issues ‘stop shaking hands’

Twelve new Covid cases have been confirmed in Fiji in the last 24 hours. Photo / Greg Bowker

Fiji, however, is dealing with a stalemate as cases emerged from a funeral that has been dubbed a super-spreading event.

A total of 12 new positive cases have been confirmed there overnight and officials have now issued a “stop shaking hands” warning to locals.

“Stop shaking hands, touching and embracing,” the Fijian government wrote on its official Facebook page this morning.

“Our greatest hope is in the hands of every Fijian – please, for the fate of our country and those we love, do what we have instructed you to do.

“Do not let this opportunity go to waste.”

Robertson acknowledged what was happening in Fiji: “We are supporting our friends in Fiji on a number of levels – both in terms of their Covid response, but also their overall budget.

“It ‘s disturbing and disturbing. They have taken a very drastic and dramatic action – which is what you would expect in a situation like this. No flight enters and leaves for a period of time.

“But it just reminds us all – or not – that Covid’s danger is going nowhere.”