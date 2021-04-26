The first ActiveTO 2021 closures are scheduled for this weekend





Pedestrians and cyclists will again take on some major arteries in Toronto this weekend as the ActiveTO program returns for the first time in 2021. The program was introduced last spring as a way to provide more space for pedestrians and cyclists and eventually included closing the main roads selected for the 25 weekends between May and October. The City Council approved his return for 2021 and beyond this past winter and now details have been released regarding the first ActiveTO closures of the year, which are scheduled for this weekend. The city says the lanes connecting east of LakeShore East Boulevard will close between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue from 6 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday, and that Bayview Avenue will close in both directions between Front Street East and Rosedale. Valley Road over the same time period. River Street will also close between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street The city originally planned to pass the ShoreBoulevard West Lake closure this year due to work-related concerns near the road, but now says they will look to continue with that closure over selected weekends when it might be best placed. We are committed to giving people more places to go outside safely to get fresh air and exercise, and ActiveTO has proven a successful way to do this, Mayor John Tory said in a Press conference. I encourage everyone to go out with their family members and keep their distance from others while doing so. I would like to thank the city staff for responding to my request to receive ActiveTO road closures in development as soon as possible this year for residents to get out safely and keep physically active. According to data released by the city, an average of 18,000 cyclists and 4,000 pedestrians benefited from the closures on LakeShore Boulevard West on days without significant rainfall last summer. The closure on Lake Shore Boulevard, meanwhile, attracted an average of 6,300 cyclists and 5,700 pedestrians on summer weekends, while Bayview Avenue saw up to 2,000 cyclists and 300 pedestrians.







