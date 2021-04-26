International
Home Secretary says government owes aid to Australians stranded in COVID-filled India
Home Secretary Karen Andrewssays Australia has an obligation to support the 8,000 Australians trapped in India, which is suffering a devastating new coronavirus outbreak.
Main points:
- The National Security Cabinet Committee will meet today to discuss the situation in India
- Australia is considering delivering oxygen and fan supplies
- Community leaders have urged the government to do all it can to help
Senior government ministers are meeting today to discuss how to help the struggling country navigate the record wave of COVID infections.
The Indian health system is at the breaking point of the country’s second deadly wave COVID-19, with horrific scenes of overcrowded hospitals, unable to cope with the momentum of patients.
Some people are dying on the streets while waiting to be seen by a doctor, and oxygen supplies are extremely low.
So far, more than 17 million people in India have contracted coronavirus.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will convene a meeting of the Cabinet National Security Committee today to discuss any assistance to India, as well as any additional steps that may need to be taken to minimize the risk of spreading infections in Australia.
Ms Andrews, who sits on the commission, told Channel Ninethe the meeting will consider how to help the 8,000 Australians in India who are trying to return.
“Our primary responsibility is to keep Australians safe and secure, so that’s our primary responsibility,” she said.
Last week, the National Cabinet announced that there will be a 30 per cent reduction in flights from India such as commercial flights and those organized by the repatriation government following an increase in cases of returning passengers.
Ms Andrews would not have foreseen if the NSC would have recommended further travel restrictions, saying the decisions would be based on medical advice.
“It is clear that the situation in India is absolutely devastating, hundreds of thousands of new cases every day, multiple deaths, it is just a terrible situation,” she said.
“As you would be aware, we have already made changes to the flights coming to Australia and I am sure there will be a wide range of discussions today about what future action may be needed.”
An Australian resident stranded in India said he was heartbroken about the possibility of imposing further restrictions on flights to Australia.
Vamshidhar Parepallire returned to India last year to care for his mother.
Hesaid he hoped to return to Australia soon, but the difficulty of leaving the country was making him reconsider.
“I was dreaming of making a living, a living there.” he said.
“But now, like this it changed completely.”
‘We can not achieve this individually’
Indo-Australian community leaders have urged the federal government to do all it can to help.
“This is an unprecedented time now in India,” said Sury Soni, president of the Federation of Indian Indian Associations.
“We have to help, cooperate and give whatever support we can.
“We share our common wisdom and contribute to help each other because we cannot achieve this individually.”
India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Australia, Subramanyan Karthigeyan, said India needed all the help it could get given the “size” of the blast and the size of the country.
“Of course supply coming from abroad, from Australia and the UK, will not fully take care of the demands, but it will certainly help and is a valuable contribution at this time,” he said.
Mr Karthigeyan said he was happy to see other countries supporting India, as it had intervened to distribute vaccines to more than 150 countries when they needed it.
Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese told ABC RN Morning that the situation in India reinforced the need for safe quarantine facilities.
Peak health authorities and Labor have called on the Commonwealth to create various quarantine facilities, arguing that hotels are not suitable for the purpose.
“We know that the issue of accommodating people in CBD hotels does not make sense, compared to ensuring the placement of suitable facilities,” said Mr. Albanian.
“The situation in India is desperate.
