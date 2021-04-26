Russian authorities suspend operations in Navalny’s offices

Tens of thousands of peace activists and Alexei Navalnys staff are at high risk if their organizations are deemed extremist, they will be at high risk of prosecution, Natalia Zviagina, director of Amnesty International’s Moscow office, said in a statement. on April 17 She called the possible move one of the most serious blows to freedom of expression and association rights in post-Soviet Russian history.

Prosecutors also asked a Moscow court to restrict the foundation’s activities by barring it from disseminating information to the media, participating in elections, using banks or organizing public events, according to Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer representing the foundation. The decision on the motion is expected later Monday.

The indictment was posted on social media by Navalny’s allies, who deny the allegations and insist the actions are politically motivated.

It’s a total upheaval of justice and lawlessness once again in Putin Russia, said senior Navalny associate Lyubov Sobol.

The prosecution said Monday it addressed the measures because leaders and members of the Navalny Foundation and offices continue to engage in illegal activities, such as holding illegal public events. . . for example, on April 21 a reference to a wave of nationwide rallies that day supporting Navalny.

They are just shouting here: We are afraid of your activities, we are afraid of your protests, we are afraid of your Smart Vote, wrote on Twitter Ivan Zhdanov, Navalny’s senior ally and director of the Foundation for Combating Corruption.

The Smart Voting project was created to support candidates who are more likely to beat those backed by the United Russia, the Kremlin-backed party, in various local elections. This plan was successful in some of the regional elections in recent years.

The Navalnys Foundation opened 10 years ago and has since targeted senior Russian officials with allegations of corruption, many in the form of colorful videos and widely viewed on YouTube. One recent post, which received 116 million views, claims that a wealthy palace on the Black Sea coast was built for Putin through an elaborate corruption scheme. The Kremlin has denied any connection to Putin.

Together with the foundation, Navalny set up an extensive network of regional offices in dozens of Russian regions when he was campaigning against Putin in the 2018 presidential election. He was eventually barred from running, but kept the infrastructure in place.

Soon, these regional headquarters began their corruption investigations by local officials and recruited activists, some of whom would later run for office. The regional offices were also helpful in organizing nationwide rallies in support of Navalny this year.

Navalny himself was arrested in January after his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a poisoning by a nerve agent he blames on Kremlin allegations that Russian officials deny.

The arrest sparked protests at the time across Russia that proved to be the biggest show of challenge in years. However, they did not stop the authorities from prosecuting Navalny for violating the terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 embezzlement sentence widely believed to be politically motivated. He was ordered to suffer 2 years in prison and last month transferred to a criminal colony known for its harsh conditions.

On Wednesday, another wave of protests in support of Navalny swept through cities in all 11 time zones of the country. Unlike in the past, police in many cities did not intervene in the demonstrations. But Navalny aides in many regions were arrested both before and after the protests. Over the weekend, several other opposition activists were arrested.

Sobol, who was arrested in Moscow hours before the start of the protest, was fined the equivalent of $ 4,000 on charges of regularly violating protest rules.

In light of Monday’s order, Navalny’s offices posted announcements on social media saying they were suspending their activities. It is foolish to engage in a battle that cannot be won, wrote on Facebook Sergei Boiko, head of Navalny’s office in Novosibirsk, Siberia.

Navalny senior strategist and head of the regional network Leonid Volkov told the media that all offices have stopped operating.

Both the foundation and the regional offices have been regularly targeted with raids, fines and detentions of activists in the past. But the extremism lawsuit takes the pressure to a new level, Sobol said Friday.

To label ourselves as extremists contrary to the common sense and the laws of this country, because obviously we are not involved in any extremism is a serious attack on our organization. We will have to survive in completely different conditions, Sobol said. But I am sure our work will not stop.

The case against the Navalnys foundation and regional offices will be heard by the Moscow City Court behind closed doors. It remains unclear what evidence the authorities have against the organizations because some of the case files contain state secrets, according to Navalny’s allies.

Navalny’s team said they prepared a request with his order to allow him to attend court proceedings. Doing these lawsuits without the public is absurd. But to stop the work of Navalny headquarters without Navalny is even more absurd. And it’s not just absurd, it’s illegal, the team said in a statement on Navalny’s blog, promising to file the claim soon.