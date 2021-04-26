International
COVID-19 vaccines for meat factory workers, young people with basic conditions to start on Tuesday
Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Monday that more than 15,000 core workers at federally and regulated federally packaged meat factories in Albertas 136 will receive their COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.
Meat packaging plants were identified as an acceptable group under Phase 2C of propagation, but limited supply delayed this step so far, Kenney said.
The vaccine clinic at Cargill Plant on the High River was scheduled to start more than a week ago, but a delay in receiving Moderna vaccine doses put that project on hold.
Read more:
Plans are underway for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the southern meat packing plant in Alberta
The shootings will begin on Tuesday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said, adding that a variety of approaches will be used to ensure the successful vaccination campaign, including on-site clinics, pharmacy meetings and AHS immunization clinics.
Health Minister announces COVID-19 vaccination details at Alberta Meat Packaging Facilities
Shandro said the entire extension for vaccinating meat plant workers was expected to take several weeks, provided Alberta continues to receive an adequate supply of doses.
Furthermore, a pilot project led by a team of researchers at the University of Calgary will begin at the Cargill plant on the High River, Shandro said.
The aim of this project will be to combat vaccine reluctance by providing on-site translators and interpreters at meat-packing plants.
Read more:
Vaccination clinic at Albertas Cargill meat packing plant postponed
This plant was the site of a major outbreak last year, with nearly half of its 2,200 workers tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Trends
‘It’s over’: India COVID-19 patients drown as cases increase over lack of oxygen
Toronto area startup, Switch Health, accused of obstructing COVID-19 border testing in Canada
The age group of vaccines for young people with basic health conditions was expanded
Shandro also announced that as of Tuesday, Albertans born between and including 2006 and 2009 who have basic health conditions can book their appointment for the Pfizer vaccine.
These are young people who are turning 12, 13, 14 and 15 this year, with the conditions we have previously opened to those who are 16 and older in Phase 2B, he said.
This is in line with what other jurisdictions, including Ontario, are doing.
Read more:
Alberta shortens the interval between doses of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable patients
Shandro said parents or caregivers who book appointments for qualified young people are asked to talk to their doctor before making a decision, after which they will receive a doctor’s note allowing them to book immunization through a pharmacy, online or by calling 811.
Slightly more than 80 percent of Albanians over 75 have been vaccinated, Kenney said. This in addition to 75 per cent of those aged 65-74, 55 per cent of those aged 60-64, 37 per cent of Albertans aged 50-59 and 24 per cent of people in the 40-49 age group .
Alberta will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 12-15 with basic health conditions
More than 87,000 doses of the Aztrezeneca vaccine were administered last week and more than 55,500 Albertans have made appointments over the next seven days to get their stroke.
We will not stop until Albertan who wants the vaccine gets it, Kenney said. The sooner we are all immunized, the sooner we can get past the pandemic.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]