COVID-19 vaccines for meat factory workers, young people with basic conditions to start on Tuesday

Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Monday that more than 15,000 core workers at federally and regulated federally packaged meat factories in Albertas 136 will receive their COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.

Meat packaging plants were identified as an acceptable group under Phase 2C of propagation, but limited supply delayed this step so far, Kenney said.

The vaccine clinic at Cargill Plant on the High River was scheduled to start more than a week ago, but a delay in receiving Moderna vaccine doses put that project on hold.

Read more: Plans are underway for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the southern meat packing plant in Alberta

The shootings will begin on Tuesday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said, adding that a variety of approaches will be used to ensure the successful vaccination campaign, including on-site clinics, pharmacy meetings and AHS immunization clinics.

The story goes down the ad

















1:17

Health Minister announces COVID-19 vaccination details at Alberta Meat Packaging Facilities





Health Minister announces COVID-19 vaccination details at Alberta Meat Packaging Facilities



Shandro said the entire extension for vaccinating meat plant workers was expected to take several weeks, provided Alberta continues to receive an adequate supply of doses.

Furthermore, a pilot project led by a team of researchers at the University of Calgary will begin at the Cargill plant on the High River, Shandro said.

The aim of this project will be to combat vaccine reluctance by providing on-site translators and interpreters at meat-packing plants.

Read more: Vaccination clinic at Albertas Cargill meat packing plant postponed

This plant was the site of a major outbreak last year, with nearly half of its 2,200 workers tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Trends ‘It’s over’: India COVID-19 patients drown as cases increase over lack of oxygen

Toronto area startup, Switch Health, accused of obstructing COVID-19 border testing in Canada

The story goes down the ad

The age group of vaccines for young people with basic health conditions was expanded

Shandro also announced that as of Tuesday, Albertans born between and including 2006 and 2009 who have basic health conditions can book their appointment for the Pfizer vaccine.

These are young people who are turning 12, 13, 14 and 15 this year, with the conditions we have previously opened to those who are 16 and older in Phase 2B, he said.

This is in line with what other jurisdictions, including Ontario, are doing.

Read more: Alberta shortens the interval between doses of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable patients

Shandro said parents or caregivers who book appointments for qualified young people are asked to talk to their doctor before making a decision, after which they will receive a doctor’s note allowing them to book immunization through a pharmacy, online or by calling 811.

Slightly more than 80 percent of Albanians over 75 have been vaccinated, Kenney said. This in addition to 75 per cent of those aged 65-74, 55 per cent of those aged 60-64, 37 per cent of Albertans aged 50-59 and 24 per cent of people in the 40-49 age group .

















1:22

Alberta will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 12-15 with basic health conditions





Alberta will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 12-15 with basic health conditions



More than 87,000 doses of the Aztrezeneca vaccine were administered last week and more than 55,500 Albertans have made appointments over the next seven days to get their stroke.

The story goes down the ad

We will not stop until Albertan who wants the vaccine gets it, Kenney said. The sooner we are all immunized, the sooner we can get past the pandemic.