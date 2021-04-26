Blood banks across Bengaluru are trying to find donors for plasma

The voluntary Swamy Vivekananda blood bank near the corporate district in Bengaluru was packed with people on Friday, with desperate family members of Covid-19 patients begging foreigners to donate plasma after donors brought with them could not cleaned the necessary tests. Two days later, on Monday, the blood bank put a desolate picture after it stopped receiving more plasma requests.

We are finished with the apheresis kits. Until we get a fresh share, we will not be able to restart. We have talked to companies, but they do not have any stock. We can not say for sure when the supplies will reach us, said a member of the blood bank staff.

Plasma therapy, popularly known as recovery plasma therapy, is a procedure to treat Covid-19 patients with the plasma of a person who has recovered from the infection.

Some blood banks across the city said they were receiving at least 10-15 calls a day for plasma. However, they were having difficulty finding donors, which has escalated problems for both blood banks and relatives of Covid patients.

At the Jeevaraksha blood bank, four plasma apheresis procedures were performed on Monday. There is a high demand for group A + and most people are trying to find donors. In our system, if someone gets plasma, they also have to make the plasma donation. We see people making frantic calls to get donors every day, said Abdul Rahaman Shariff, a blood bank staff member.

The sheriff said on seven occasions, they were able to provide plasma without a donor because some volunteers had donated plasma to the blood bank, which is now over.

Stating that the blood bank committed at least 26 plasma apheresis last month, Shariff noted that the demand for plasma has increased in recent times compared to the first wave of the pandemic. We have enough equipment to last at least a month. But we also hear that there is not enough stock of kits in the market, as such high demand was not expected, Sharifi said.

At the Sankalp India Foundation, a Bengaluru-based non-governmental organization working on blood donation, volunteers said they were unable to find many donors, adding that they would call any number from which they would receive a missed call. in the hope it was a donor We are not accepting donors and there is a huge demand, said Akansha, a volunteer at the foundation.

At Victoria Bengalurus Hospital, its blood bank could only provide plasma to three patients this month as there were no donors, said a staff member from the hospital.

With the Karnataka government imposing a 14-day blockade, hopes of getting more people to donate plasma were also fading. There have been ads from the government and other campaigns urging those cured of Covid-19 to donate plasma, but the response has been poor. With the lock in place, no one will come out now. The government should allow people to donate and make arrangements for the same during the blockade, said a staff member at the Victoria Hospital blood bank.

Although a study by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) across 39 hospitals in September last year found that Plasma Rejuvenation therapy failed to benefit patients with Covid-19, many doctors in the city swear by the treatment protocol.

Recently, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who recovered from Covid-19 after being hospitalized last month, offered to donate plasma and urged others who have recovered from the infection to follow suit.

Recent instructions, issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, the ICMR-Covid-19 national task force and the joint monitoring group under the Union Ministry of Health, said that plasma can be administered in early moderate within seven days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms.

As the city finds it difficult to manage plasma demand, healthcare professionals are looking for people to come forward to donate. No need to worry about security. We understand the value of each donor and ensure that the procedure is done keeping safety as a priority. But we want more people to show up and donate, Shariff said.