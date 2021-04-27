P TOR police officers enforcing a stay-at-home order drop 160 charges over the weekend





Content of the article Despite warnings and prayers from officials, Torontonians are still evading the provincial home stay order. On Monday, Toronto Police announced that dedicated enforcement teams filed 160 charges, including eight under the criminal code over the weekend as part of a broader service plan to enforce the order. Many mostly adult people are celebrating and holding large rallies in Toronto every day and night, said interim police chief James Ramer. It must be stopped. Calls from the public had officers responding to 210 illegal meetings, TPS said in a statement with more than half of the banned parties inside, and Saturday reported it to be the busiest night. A call involved a large party inside a condo near King St. W. and Portland St., including 10 guests who did not live at the address. The homeowner and 19 people were charged. We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded. Police clashed with another noisy party while investigating a separate phone call near Harbor St. and York St.

Content of the article Six people inside the condo, which was being used as a short-term rental unit, were charged. While most of the charges were brought under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), police filed eight criminal charges for offenses involving assault and obstruction of police. Last week, Toronto police announced the formation of coordinated teams, separate for division, dedicated to implementing the provinces’ new home-stay measures announced earlier this month, as well as bans under the Ontario Reopening Act. We are at a critical juncture in this pandemic and these teams will continue to be deployed across the city every day to make accusations against those who are disobeying provincial and public health orders, Ramer said.

