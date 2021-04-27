GOP tears in Kerry amid controversy over Iran

Sullivan stepped into Kerry in an earlier speech on the Senate floor, knocking him out for the arrogant killing of American countries … in the name of climate goals and saying it was his first time calling for a resignation. Other GOP lawmakers quickly followed suit.

It is undeniable that any American diplomat, past or present, will discover intelligence in the major world sponsor of terrorism at the expense of one of our strongest allies, added Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, a rising Republican Republican on the issues of national security.

Kerry, the former secretary of state, Massachusetts senator and Democratic nominee for president, serves as Bidens’s climate envoy to the NSC and was the chief negotiator of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. His role in that deal has drawn him from Republicans and some Democrats. louder.

Importantly, the Zarifs version of events has not been independently verified. His remarks about an Iranian academic were revealed by a London-based media outlet. It is also unclear whether Kerry is suspected of revealing Israeli operations in Zarif before they were publicly reported by Israel itself in 2018.

Kerry denied Zarifs account in a tweet later Monday, writing: I can tell you that this story and these claims are undoubtedly false. This has never happened even when I was secretary of state or since.

Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) appeared to defend Kerry, demanding caution regarding Zarifs credibility.

I do not know if we should trust this tape or not. If true, it is very harmful, Graham said. I like John Kerry, but that would not be helpful and would be very problematic if it were true. But let’s wait and see how authentic this is.

Ahead of his tweet, Republicans urged Kerry to address the inflammatory allegations.

It’s very troubling and there needs to be full transparency to understand exactly what was done, by whom, for what purpose and an account of what happened, said Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a member of the Relations Committee with Out. We have a record from an Iranian official, but this is something that needs to be evaluated and reviewed.

You do not want your climate envoy to undermine your closest ally in the region, added Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), A member of the Foreign Relations Committee. Hope the hell he explains himself soon.

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Chairman of the Senate GOP campaign wing, said Biden should remove Kerry from access to classified information while the matter is being considered.

The episode comes as the Biden administration is trying to revive the nuclear deal, which Republicans uniformly opposed. Former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018.

Republicans have criticized Bidens’ nuclear diplomacy and urged him not to lift harsh US sanctions on the Iranian regime, many of which were reinstated under Trump. Elsewhere in the leaked audio, Zarif said his country is effectively run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the most powerful branch of the Irans army.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Zarifs remarks warn why the US should not abandon its sanctions on Iran.

We know that prior concessions will not secure a better deal, or make America or our allies more secure, McConnell said Monday.

If Zarifs’ calculation is correct, it would not be the first time a senior US official has leaked classified information to a foreign opponent. In 2017, Trump reportedly discussed Israeli intelligence information during an Oval Office meeting with senior Russian officials.