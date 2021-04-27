One-week ‘Covid Defense Road’ in the five districts of Uttarakhand | Dehradun News







This comes after the Uttarakhand government on Sunday allowed magistrates from 13 districts to receive a call for a blockade in their respective jurisdictions.

By the time of submitting this report, the Pauri district administration had announced blockade restrictions in Kotdwar. Similarly, restrictions were reported in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar and in the Muni-Ki-Reti, Dhalwala and Tapovan areas of Tehran.

At Nainital, blocking restrictions have been announced in the municipal areas of Haldwani, Lal Kuan and Ramnagar. In Dehradun, restrictions will remain in force in the cantonal board areas of Clement Town and Garhi Cantt, as well as the municipal areas of Dehradun and Rishikesh.

Dairies, shops selling essential products, vegetable stalls and meat shops would be open for several hours a day. In Udham Singh Nagar, these shops can be open from 7 am to 12 noon. Grocery stores can stay open until 4pm in Dehradun, up to 2pm in Pauri and up to 5pm in Nainital. Also, five or more people may not be able to gather in these selected areas.

Gas stations and drug stores are allowed to stay open all day.

When asked about the proposed restrictions in Haridwar, Subodh Uniyal, the agriculture minister and state government spokesman, said the last shah of the Kumbh shah is scheduled for Tuesday, after which a call will be made for the establishment of a “Covid-19 police state” in the district.

