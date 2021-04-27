Chance Meeting Leads Leading Economy in International Development – Georgia State University News





The young ATLANTAA girl selling eggplants at an open market in Abidjan, Cte d’Ivoire, led Miriam Savane Massandje (BA 21) to her future. Their exchange helped him towards Grand-Bassam International University and then Georgia State University. She will enter the London School of Economics this fall to pursue a Master in Development Economics. Mom sent me to the market to get groceries, Massandje said. I met a girl there, Adjoua, who was 12 years old. She told me she came to Abidjan to go to school. But she lived with an aunt who made her go to the market and sell eggplants all day. When I asked her, Why don’t you tell your parents ?, she said the shed prefers to stay in Abidjan. If she had stayed in her village, she would have had to get married at the age of 15. I was angry and irritated about her situation, but there was nothing I could do to help her because I was only 16 years old. Once home, Massandje told her parents about the meeting. Her story made me ask questions about life, she said. I have noticed that in my country people face difficulties every day. Some may not eat twice a day. I was very hurt when I saw that people did not have a better quality of life. Why How can I help? My father is an economist statistician, so I asked him, how do you reduce or stop this? He said the solution is to be close to African government policymakers. Massandje realized that improving economic policy and institutions can contribute to a country’s economic development. She decided to study more, took economics courses and received a Presidential Scholarship. Her local university BBA program did not meet her career goals. So, she transferred to Georgia State University, Andrew Young School of Policy Studies (AYSPS). Georgia State University is an inspiring school, she said. It teaches politics and economics, and politics is really important to developing countries. Helps some countries rise above the poverty line. Its mission is to make a similar impact. She plans to earn a Ph.D. in regional economics and international development and work as a development economist. The economy will help me achieve my goal of helping people in developing countries have a better quality of life and reduce poverty. As a woman, if I have a doctorate. in economics and international development studies and return to my country, women like Adjoua, they will see me as an example of what is possible. There are many African women today who are achieving things. We need more, however, to increase this influence and motivate girls and especially their parents to change their minds about how women can contribute to the development of our world. Acquisition of knowledge should not be limited to anyone, regardless of gender, social status and age. To advance her studies, Massandje enrolled in the AYSPS BA / MA dual degree program and provided an internship at the Cte ​​d’Ivoires Ministry of Economy and Finance. GSU gives students many opportunities to succeed and be competitive in the international job market, she said. AYSP faculty members will always be there to advise and assist students to achieve their academic and professional goals.

