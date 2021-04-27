Trade Minister Avoids Questions on whether Canada has curbed possible imports of forced labor from China

Mary Ng declined to say how many, if any, imports from the Xinjiang region Canadian authorities have been eavesdropping since the announcement of a strike in January
International Trade Minister OTTAWA Canada on Monday would not give details on whether the federal government has banned the flow of goods imported from China suspected of using forced labor, months after Ottawa introduced measures ostensibly to stop the practice.
In a committee testimony, Minister Mary Ng declined to answer questions from a Conservative MP about how much, if any, imports from the Chinese region of the Canadian Xinjiang authorities have been tapped since the Liberal government said it would pursue the issue in January.
Ng did not provide any details on the situation and spoke only in general about the government’s comprehensive approach. A department spokesman said the government has conducted proactive research on the issue and will provide a report to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) to take possible enforcement action.
Critics have questioned the level of commitment of Liberal governments to curb imports of cotton, tomatoes and other products from Xinjiang, saying the measures introduced earlier this year have no teeth and place a heavy burden on Canadian importers.
According to some estimates, China has arrested up to one million Uighur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang, some of whom have been forced to work in factories. End of Forced Labor Uyghur, a coalition group, estimates that up to one in five cotton products like towels and clothing originate in the Xinjiang region. That group and others have called on Western allies to curb imports from the region.
In 2018, the Liberal government signed a treaty as part of the NAFTA renegotiation that seeks to crack down on the importation of products made through forced labor, which went into effect in mid-2020. To date, the CBSA has not yet implemented a ban tariffs on any goods produced from forced labor, said a spokesman for Global Affairs Canada.
On January 12, it announced even more measures, some specifically targeting China. They asked Canadian companies to sign a statement saying they would not import products from the region known or suspected of being forced to work, and launched a business advisory group to warn private companies about the workers’ situation in Xinjiang.
Chinese ambassador says Canada is ‘interfering in our internal affairs’ before lawmakers vote on Uighur genocide
The announcement was made on the same day Foreign Minister Marc Garneau took over his new role, replacing Franois-Philippe Champagne.
But critics say the measures did not go that far, especially because private companies do not have access to the information required to determine whether supply chains depend on forced labor. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have denied allegations about labor camps in Xinjiang.
The measures introduced on January 12 are not effective, they will not work, said conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong.
They did not make much effort to think of these measures nor to implement them.
Chong has called on Canada to completely ban all cotton and tomato imports from the region, arguing that border agents in Canada cannot be expected to distinguish products that use forced labor.
Late last year, former US President Donald Trump blocked all cotton imports from Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a major producer in the region.
U.S. officials and some private companies have begun using new testing methods to determine if their cotton inputs are derived from Xinjiang.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his measures in March, claiming they would help companies protect themselves from procuring forced labor products.
We have acted in a way that is giving additional support and skills to Canadian companies to make sure they are not involved in the controversial supply chains there.
Last month, a report by the Toronto Star revealed that Canada had imported nearly 400 shipments of goods from the Xinjiang region that U.S. authorities claim came from Chinese manufacturers using Uighur forced labor. A separate report from the Globe and Mail noted that online retailers in Canada have continued to import shipments of towels, clothing and other products advertised as being made in Xinjiang.
