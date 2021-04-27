FIU launches Museum Insiders program FIU News





By Lia Shaw FIU Museum Insiders Program has officially started at FIU. Membership in the new program comes with benefits in all three FIU museums, including VIP treatment for members and their families; priority consideration for practices; a voice in the future of the arts at FIU; opportunities to publish, free access to all public programs and behind-the-scenes experiences. The Insiders program is open to any student currently enrolled at FIU. The insiders had their first event earlier this month, where the band took on a private tour from Chief Art Curator Frost Amy Galpin. The group took a “behind the scenes” perspective on current exhibitions, including “Tesoro”, “Collect, Classify, Save, Display” and “Transfiguration”. After the tournament, dozens of participants gathered for a focusgroup and discussed what they learned and how they can further develop the FIU Museum Insider program. “After getting my first experience behind the scenes, it made me realize how valuable it is to be properly informed and guided through exhibitions, because the knowledge of some museum staff is incredible and attracts attention,” Riviera said. “I would encourage others to join the Insider program so that they can make the most of the entire FIU experience and generally enjoy the art,” she added. FIU Museum insiders appeal to students for a variety of reasons. Some just get together for the love of art and others seek to network. Insider Aileen Carmona, 21, is in her fourth year at FIU, specializing in public relations, advertising and applied communications. “What encouraged me to join the Insiders program was my love of art museums. Many people do not know about all the museums available to them. The Insider program also allows members to do internships and meet other college students, “Carmona said. Vincent Nastasi, 23, is a young man studying art history at the College of Communication, Architecture + Arts (CARTA). Nastast was interested in the program’s exclusive access to museum staff. “The program has inspired. Going to the first event and meeting the curator, I had the idea to email her and ask for a chat / day for shade, and she accepted. “I anticipate, from the first meeting, that the potential benefits will be learning and networking, which will then lead to opportunities to execute projects – and greater job and practical opportunities,” Nastasi said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos