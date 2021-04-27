Andhra Pradesh announces tripartite strategy to control increase in COVID-19 cases | India News





Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday (April 26, 2021) announced that it is adopting a tripartite strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 across the state. During a review meeting on the prevailing coronavirus situation, the state government issued orders to adopt a tripartite strategy to provide better treatment, oxygen, quality food, medicine, water and sanitation at COVID-19 hospitals, sharing beds in COVID- 19 patients and check the services of 104 call center. The meeting was chaired by YS Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy. The three-pronged strategy, which will operate from the district level to the state, will not provide any private hospital fee more than the set price and will also monitor medical services in hospitals. The district collectors will divide all the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients into groups and there will be five to eight hospitals in each group. The district collector will also appoint a district-level officer in charge of each group. The officer, who visits hospitals frequently, will monitor them and ensure that no private hospital receives more than the prescribed fees. Wherever a complaint is received, the officer will respond promptly and take the necessary action. In the same way, the officer will look at the hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients without permission within the group. The district collector will also set up a district-level flying team to control overcrowding of private hospitals. Among them will be an officer from the Drug Control Division, one from the Vigilance Enforcement Division and another from the Department of Medicine and Health. The team will ensure that private hospitals do not receive more money. The team will assist in the more efficient functioning of the task force. The committee has also set up a special force committee with senior officers at the state level to review the work of flying groups and crews in the districts from time to time. The state government has given the responsibilities of all COVID-19 activities to a Joint Collector in the district, transferring their existing tasks to others. The Joint Collector should provide good sanitary equipment, quality food supply, availability of doctors and paramedical staff, setting up help desks They should also monitor the performance of Arogya Mitra through CCTV cameras and should coordinate with the call center and ensure that all work is done on time. Along with these, JCs are also responsible for updating data and managing hospitals. The Prime Minister also directed to increase the number of COVID-19 tests and to ensure that the results come within 24 hours of testing. He stressed the need for focused testing, creating coronavirus awareness, CCTV cameras in hospitals and setting up health tables, etc. TheYS-led government Jagan Mohan Reddy also issued orders to cover the CT scan fee at Rs 3,000 and the RT-PCR test at Rs 499. He also gave orders to set up oxygen production plants and secure a supply continuous electricity in hospitals. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 9,881 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases in the state to 10,43,441. The state now has 95,131 active cases.







