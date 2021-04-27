



The Biden administration says it will set up a new center in response to what the American intelligence community has described as an attempt by Russia and other opponents to interfere in the US election.

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration said Monday it will set up a new center in response to what the US intelligence community has hailed as an attempt by Russia and other opponents to interfere in the US election. The Center for Foreign Malian Influence will be located in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which coordinates the sharing of information between US spy agencies. In a statement, ODNI said the center will focus on coordinating and integrating intelligence related to malicious influence, bringing together relevant and diverse expertise to better understand and monitor the challenge. The news was first reported by Politico. US authorities continue to raise alarms over foreign interference in the election following several investigations into links between former President Donald Trumps successful 2016 campaign and Russian intelligence. The nearly two-year investigation by special adviser Robert Mueller found no conclusive evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, but Mueller refused to give a verdict on whether Trump obstructed justice. The establishment of a center aimed at malignant external influence is a major change from the previous administration. Trump repeatedly attacked the Mueller investigation and other foreign involvement investigations, putting pressure on authorities to minimize reports of election interference. A declassified assessment released in March revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at helping Trump last year. Iran tried to sow doubts about the legitimacy of the election results and China considered but did not deploy influential operations, the assessment said. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement regarding the assessment that the malignant evil impact was a lasting challenge facing our country. She added, “These efforts by US opponents seek to exacerbate divisions and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions.” Haines testified before Congress earlier this month that her office would move forward with the establishment of the center. ODNI said Monday that there was no official date for the center to start and that the office was working with intelligence and other partners to identify sources and ways to co-operate. Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos