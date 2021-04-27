



Coronavirus infections have risen by 1 million in the Philippines as officials estimate whether they will prolong a month-long blockade in the Manila region amid a deadly stroke or calm it down to fight unemployment and hunger

MANILA, Philippines – Coronavirus infections rose 1 million in the Philippines on Monday as officials estimate whether to prolong a month-long blockade in the Manila region amid a grim peak on occasions or calm it down to fight a recession, unemployment and famine. The Department of Health reported 8,929 new infections Monday, bringing the country to a total of 1,006,428, including 16,853 deaths. The total is the second highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. The Philippines imposed its first virus blockade in March last year, restricting millions of people to their homes and shutting down public transport and most businesses. Major constraints eased later in the year, but the economy still shrank by 9.6% in 2020, with unemployment and hunger at their worst in years. Infections, however, rose again last month to some of the worst levels in Asia, prompting the administration of President Rodrigo Dutertes to restore a deadlock in the Manila region, the country’s financial and commercial center with more than 25 million people . Several hospitals in the metropolis reported being overcrowded, with young COVID-19 patients waiting on hospital streets, ambulances and cars. Hospital officials say many health workers are infected or have had to take a break due to stress and fatigue. Despite a slight drop in new cases, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he believes the current blockade should be extended by another week or two. Economic officials have warned that a prolonged stalemate will increase unemployment and slow down an economic recovery. The capacity of our health system has not improved that much, Duque told the DZMM radio network, adding that the lack of intensive care units in some cities remains critical. The Philippine Red Cross said the growing infections have placed hospitals under siege and that it has set up field hospital tents and turned unused classrooms and buildings into quarantined patients. We urgently need more medical volunteers, said Senator Richard Gordon, who heads the Philippine Red Cross. Extra urgent medical care is a matter of life and death. Duterte and his administration have faced widespread criticism over his treatment of the pandemic and the slow start last month of a vaccination campaign which has been hampered by supply problems, distribution delays and public reluctance. Concerned Filipinos have set up sidewalk stalls across community-marked cellars to distribute poor donated rice, noodles, eggs, vegetables and other food items. The stalls have attracted crowds of people, causing unrest from blockchain enforcers. President Harry Roque’s spokesman tried to describe a more optimistic point of view. While he acknowledged that the number of infections has increased, he stressed that most patients have recovered and the government is taking steps to make intensive care units available to patients with severe infections. Let’s not focus on total figures. Let’s look at the figures of nearly 900,000 who have recovered and our fatality rate which is low based on the world average, Roque said in a televised conference. So, I do not think it is a negative reflection. Cabinet officials and medical experts will meet on Tuesday to recommend whether to continue the blockade on Duterte, who could announce a decision Wednesday, Roque said. AP journalist Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

