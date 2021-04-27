Understanding liquid / solid separation in industrial applications

In the metalworking industry many operations use a fluid to perform the desired function. It is economical to clean the liquid as it can be recycled for continuous use. Waste generated at the work site is constantly removed. The cleaning device can be almost any technique that has the ability to separate the liquid from the solid filters are not the only solution. There is a family of separators that do not rely on barrier filtering to purify liquids.

This article will introduce the range of separators and show where their role as filter cleaners differs. The item includes only liquid / solid separation. There are many other factors, which are not included here, such as water-based fluid trap oils and foreign water with oils. These topics will be addressed in future articles.

Filtering vs. sharing

Since filtering is a comprehensive term, we will define the section covered in this article before we begin. Some terminology has become loose jargon over the years, especially in the field of liquid filtration industry.

Liquid industrial filtration mainly covers what are called refrigerant filtration applications, which are metal and non-metallic working operations such as grinding, processing, drawing, rolling and molding. It also involves other processes that use a fluid in their operation, such as quenching and redness.

A filter is any device that forces a liquid through a barrier to catch contaminants as the liquid passes through.

Pollutants mainly with cooling applications are generated continuously so the cleaning device will face a constant introduction of unwanted material.

Typically, the term filter is used for any cleaning device when a filtration system exists; even when current filters are not included. In fact, when media filters were first introduced, they were called positive filters to distinguish them from other dividers.

Hopefully, regardless of past usage, the following terms are provided with definitions, in order to have a better understanding of the art and science of liquid industrial filtration. This is not limited to industrial liquid filtration. There are many industries which are applicable to these definitions.

A clarifier is any device that is created to purify a liquid by separating the suspended material from the liquid.

There are filters and separators; both are in the category of clarifiers.

A filter is any device that forces a liquid through a barrier to catch contaminants as the liquid passes through. Takes advantage of the size of the contaminant or physical condition to block it on the surface or in gaps found in the thickness of the fabric / cake (interstices).

A separator is a device that capitalizes on a specific characteristic of the commodity as it connects to the fluid to separate it from the fluid, does not use a barrier to pass fluid through.

These devices are found in industries like pressure, vacuum or gravity filters. There are all kinds of bed designs and arrangements. Also, bag filters, cartridge filters, plus plate and frame filters are in this category.

Separators with the concept of gravity

The concept of gravity placement uses the weight of the suspended material as it binds to the fluid.

Holding tanks are a class that holds the contaminated fluid sufficiently so that the heaviest material falls to the bottom and is transported for collection.

Figure 1 shows a typical model used as part of a closed loop system. There are many designs, and this concept also applies to materials that are lighter than liquid, but that is another topic.

Centrifugal force on the pollutant

Centrifugal devices also take advantage of the weight of pollutants only that they use centrifugal force to accelerate the separation of the coolant from either solids or foreign liquids. In some cases, the recovery of foreign material is the main objective of the operation.

Figures 2 and 3 show typical units. Figure 4 is a typical bowl spinner, however there are designs where the bowl is inverted to more effectively remove the accumulated bodies once the spinning stops.

A hydrocyclone is a centrifugal device where only the liquid is forced to rotate inside the chamber instead of the chamber rotating as with centrifuges. They are mainly successful when the particle has a granular shape and has a specific gravity about three times that of the liquid. They are mainly used in water based liquids. There are many versions and sizes. Figure 5 shows a typical hydrocyclone.

Flotation equipment

Obviously, swimming can be used when the contaminant is lighter than the liquid. However, flotation devices are used to remove contaminants that may be heavier than liquid. They generate a maze of air bubbles which create a oscillating force to lift the particles to the surface to skim. The method of handling the skimmed material varies.

Figure 6 shows a rotor-stator assembly where air is introduced into the liquid to be attached to the particle.

Figure 7 reveals a unit of dissolved air where air enters the liquid under pressure in the holding chamber. Once released into the main tank, air escapes and small bubbles join the particles (nucleates) and carry the heaviest particles to the surface.

Magnetic devices

Magnetic separators use the magnetic characteristic of a colored material to pull it out of the liquid. In all models, the velocity of the fluid through the magnetic fields is an important criterion for achieving effective separation.

Figure 8 shows the drum or simple magnetic disk. It comes in many different designs and can be placed almost anywhere in the system.

Figure 9 is a popular magnetic belt conveyor used primarily with individual processing equipment to carry color chips.

Figure 10 shows a rotating curtain composed of magnetic rods. These are used in large reservoirs where coverage is important. They are mainly found in steel mills.

In addition to all of the above, there are a number of small units consisting of rods which are assembled into nets or mazes or combined with in-line filters. Imagination is full of possibilities to apply magnetic compounds to devices to purify industrial liquids.

Thoughts of sharing

As stated in the introduction, not all cleaning devices are filters. In other words, all filters are explanatory, but not all clarifiers are filters. This statement is not intended to reduce the value of filters; filters are more versatile and have a greater ability to withstand the variables that the system encounters. The point is to show that dividers are another possibility; especially when time, space and budgets are limited.

This article shows the most popular dividers in this area. Not all features, details or restrictions are included. It is important that everyone involved in the application is part of the selection process. There may be unknowns which may influence the final decision.