International
My heart is broken: Families mourn the lost Indonesian crew | Military News
Surabaya, Indonesia As of Sunday afternoon, Winny Widayanti was still trying to contact her husband, 45-year-old Colonel Harry Setiawan one of the 53 crews aboard the Indonesian KRI Nanggala-402 submarine.
She took pictures of her husband’s friends who came to their house and sent them to him and continued to send updates to their children, even though the messages never returned.
My heart is broken. Destroyed is completely destroyed. The hardest part is explaining it to my youngest child. “I can not hold back the tears,” she told Al Jazeera.
On Sunday evening, the Indonesian military announced that they had found the submarine hit at a depth of nearly 840 meters (2,755 meters), broken into three parts. Speaking at a news conference, Military Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto also announced that all 53 crews had died.
The families of the KRI Nanggala-402 crew had continued to hold out hope, even though the projected oxygen supplies ran out on Saturday and had prayed for the safe return of the lost crews for nearly a week. The submarine lost contact on Wednesday while conducting fiery torpedo drills in the waters north of the Indonesian island of Bali in the early hours of the morning.
But as news of the sailors’ disappearance spread, family members paid tribute to the crew of the hit submarine, which was built in 1977 and entered service for the Indonesian Navy in 1981.
A great man
Aura Aulia told Al Jazeera that her father, Second Lieutenant Munawir, was a serious and straightforward sailor who was known for his disciplined style.
If anyone asked him to do something, he would immediately start working without a word, she said.
Even when he was not working, he always wanted to do something productive, like tinkering with the car or motorcycle engine or fixing things around the house.
He also loved to travel and had a great sense of adventure. He always took us on vacation all over Indonesia to places like Malang, Blitar and Madura, or we went out to eat together as a family.
Second Lieutenant Munawir was 41 years old.
Gresilia, the wife of First Sergeant Rusdiyansyah Rahman who was in charge of electrical communications at KRI Nanggala-402, told Al Jazeera that the couple has an 18-day-old baby and that she was waiting for the father to return from the sea for the first time. so that he could spend time with their son, Muhammad Elzayn Firendra Rahman.
He had promised to come with me to do our boys ’first vaccinations when he returned from sailing. But now he is gone forever. I will tell my son that his father was a great man.
Although this is the hardest proof of my life, I am trying to accept it and leave everything to God. Let my husband rest in peace
because he died while on duty and search teams did their best, the 26-year-old said.
More than a dozen ships and aircraft were involved in the submarine search, with Singapore, Malaysia, India, Australia and the United States sending specialized equipment to assist Indonesian authorities.
The submarine was eventually found using an underwater rescue ship sent from Singapore, which was able to obtain visual confirmation of the broken parts of the KRI Nanggala-402.
Recovery efforts
The Indonesian military has said it will try to evacuate the ship after finding debris from the submarine, including prayer beds and life jackets, but that the depth would complicate those efforts and require specialized equipment.
Colonel Setiawans’s mother, Ida Farida, told Al Jazeera that she is proud of her son who was not even supposed to be in the submarine but had decided to join at the last minute to oversee the training exercises.
I did not want him to be taken first in my place, but he died doing his duty. He kept his promise to his country for the rest of his life, she said.
The 80-year-old added that she hoped the recovery mission would continue until the crews were found.
I hope my baby’s body can be recovered, in whatever condition it is. We wish to bury him in the family grave at Cilubajang in Sukabumi with his late father who was a retired Air Force officer.
On Monday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, announced that the 53 crews would receive Bintang Jalasena or Navy Meritorious Service Star, which is usually given to members of the Indonesian Navy for service beyond conscription.
He added that all the crew children would have their education funded at the bachelor’s degree level at the university.
Sheva Naufal Zidane, the son of Colonel Setiawans 18 years old, told Al Jazeera that he plans to follow in his fathers footsteps despite the tragedy suffered by KRI Nanggala-402.
My father was a family man. In my eyes he was a role model and he set such a good example for me, he said.
Ever since I was little, I was always closer to my father. He always told me tales of being in the Navy. My hope is that I too can join Marina. Next year I will take the entrance exam, and I hope to pass it and make my father proud.
Video of Letkol Laut Heri Octavian and his crew singing a love song aboard the KRI 402 Nanggala.
53 sailors, one of whom was my friend, are now gone. pic.twitter.com/nVON3tnG4P
Henrik Paulsson (@henrikrpaulsson) April 24, 2021
