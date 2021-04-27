International
ODU Graduate Student Team Advances in the International Cyber Competition / 12 «News @ ODU
April 26, 2021
A team of Old Dominion University graduate students has advanced to a Cyber / 12 competition to be held practically in Geneva, Switzerland, in May.
The team won its way into the competition with its performance on Mars at the Ninth Cyber 9/12 Challenge, which was practically held in Washington, DC
This competition charges participants with policy recommendations when they receive fictional but realistic disasters online. Judges come from a diverse group of professional firms and government agencies around the world.
The ODU team, Special Delivery, was led by Warren Marcelino, an MS graduate student in cyber security and trained by Saltuk Karahan, instructor in the Department of Political Science and Geography and program coordinator at the School of Cyber Security. Teammates included other graduates of cybersecurity, political science, and biomedical engineering: Nicolai Cockrill, Devin Suttler, and Xavier-Lewis Palmer. They in turn mentored the ODU university team, Ad Astra, led by Melvin Orienza, a young cyber security university and president of the Cyber Security Students Association. Team members included Marquita Snow, Olivia Hoernlein and Joshua Bush.
From numerous entries around the world, both ODU teams qualified to be among the 36 starting competing teams. The Special Surrender reached the semifinals, which narrowed the field to the semifinals, surpassing teams from several military academies and Ivy League schools. The judges cited the Special Submission for its full summaries in each multidimensional solution, which surprised judges who often expected clean solutions extracted from software or hardware.
“The quality of the ODU team ‘s responses is partly due to the unique structure of ODU’ s cyber security programs, which emphasize the full spectrum of tasks and requirements in modern cyber careers and contexts,” Karahan said.
This marks the second year in a row in which ODU Cyber 9/12 teams have reached the top 20 rankings in the world.
If you have questions about entering the competition or about the experience, contact Marcelino at [email protected], Karahan at [email protected], or the Cyber Security Students Association at [email protected] Inquiries about entering the ODU cybersecurity master program can be directed to Hongyi Wu, Director of the ODU Cyber Security School, at [email protected].
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]