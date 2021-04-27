A team of Old Dominion University graduate students has advanced to a Cyber ​​/ 12 competition to be held practically in Geneva, Switzerland, in May.

The team won its way into the competition with its performance on Mars at the Ninth Cyber ​​9/12 Challenge, which was practically held in Washington, DC

This competition charges participants with policy recommendations when they receive fictional but realistic disasters online. Judges come from a diverse group of professional firms and government agencies around the world.

The ODU team, Special Delivery, was led by Warren Marcelino, an MS graduate student in cyber security and trained by Saltuk Karahan, instructor in the Department of Political Science and Geography and program coordinator at the School of Cyber ​​Security. Teammates included other graduates of cybersecurity, political science, and biomedical engineering: Nicolai Cockrill, Devin Suttler, and Xavier-Lewis Palmer. They in turn mentored the ODU university team, Ad Astra, led by Melvin Orienza, a young cyber security university and president of the Cyber ​​Security Students Association. Team members included Marquita Snow, Olivia Hoernlein and Joshua Bush.

From numerous entries around the world, both ODU teams qualified to be among the 36 starting competing teams. The Special Surrender reached the semifinals, which narrowed the field to the semifinals, surpassing teams from several military academies and Ivy League schools. The judges cited the Special Submission for its full summaries in each multidimensional solution, which surprised judges who often expected clean solutions extracted from software or hardware.

“The quality of the ODU team ‘s responses is partly due to the unique structure of ODU’ s cyber security programs, which emphasize the full spectrum of tasks and requirements in modern cyber careers and contexts,” Karahan said.

This marks the second year in a row in which ODU Cyber ​​9/12 teams have reached the top 20 rankings in the world.

If you have questions about entering the competition or about the experience, contact Marcelino at [email protected], Karahan at [email protected], or the Cyber ​​Security Students Association at [email protected] Inquiries about entering the ODU cybersecurity master program can be directed to Hongyi Wu, Director of the ODU Cyber ​​Security School, at [email protected].